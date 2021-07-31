Ghanaian artiste manager, Bulldog says he'll offer support to his 12-year-old daughter, Sika if she decides to become a prostitute

The controversial entertainment pundit disclosed that he would offer her guidance as well to excel in the trade

Bulldog also revealed he will offer the same guidance to his son if he decides to be a thief

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Artiste manager, Bulldog, real name Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, has revealed that he wouldn't be bothered should his daughter decide to become a prostitute.

In an interview on The Delay Show hosted by Delay, he stressed that he would support his daughter 300 per cent and offer her guidance to excel in her chosen trade.

The father of four was addressing issues about his extramarital affairs when he made the disclosure. He had previously said that he doesn't think much about lovemaking these days to avoid cheating on his wife again with a prostitute.

I will support my daughter 300% if she decides to become 'ashawo' - Bulldog reveals in video. Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

Supporting daughter's decision

When Delay, born Deloris Frimpong Manson asked if he'll allow his daughter to become a prostitute, he said:

''That's her choice, I'm going to support her 300 per cent and guide her through it ... She'll be 13 years in October.''

Stunned by his response, the host quizzed if he will also support his son's decision to become a thief.

''Yes, I'll give them the best ideas ... If that's what he wants to do,'' he said.

Bulldog, now known as Bullgod explained that Ghanaian politicians are thieves, and if his son wants to become a thief, he'll offer him the support and the best ideas to excel.

Watch the video below;

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported Bulldog wept in an emotional video on an edition of United Showbiz recently.

In the snippet of the full video that was shared on the Facebook handle of UTV, the artiste manager was moved to tears because of a touching musical performance by legendary artiste Mark Anim Yirenkyi who was backed by Brother Sammy.

The song spoke about how temporary every property that is sought by men in life is and the need to seek the way to heaven where there are abundant riches and blessings.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen News