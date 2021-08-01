Susan Sarpomaa Owusu-Ansah, a young Ghanaian journalist previous with the multimedia company has opened up about some of the challenges she faces as a female in the sports space

She said female journalists are not taken as seriously as their male counterparts

Assumptions are placed on females as complainers and potentially capable of quitting right after they get pregnant and so we lose out on opportunities we deserve- Susan said

Susan Saropomaa Owusu-Ansah has opened up about some of the challenges she has had to face as a woman in the sports industry, particularly in Ghana.

In her write up on assembly.malara.org, the vibrant sports journalist mentioned that one of the biggest challenges she encounters is the stigma that females have no business being reporters for a male-dominated field.

Susana narrated that she has been looked down upon on several occasions and made to feel not belonging anytime she has to hit the field to report on sports happenings.

Susan Owusu-Ansah: 23-year-old Journalist in Ghana. Source: Assembly Malala publication

She added that male sportscasters are shown more support and are taken much more seriously.

The journalist also wrote that; “Some of them think that we are just hanging around the male footballers because we want to be romantically involved with them”

She continued by saying, most people think ladies by default complain too much, that they will miss work because of menstrual cramps or get pregnant and suddenly quit.

"These assumptions are placed on women in sports and are used to deny us of opportunities we deserve", Miss Owusu-Ansah said

The enthusiastic young Journalist touched on many things in the blog post.

