A famous Nigerian chef visited Ghana and decided to try some local foods on the street so she could give feedback

Chef T bought Tom Brown on the streets and said that was her first time enjoying something like that

Social media users who watched her video were divided while they shared their thoughts in the comment section

Popular Nigerian Chef, influencer and content creator Tolani, known as Chef T, visited Ghana and tried some local foods for the first time.

She tried some street foods, including Tom Brown, a popular Ghanaian breakfast sold in the mornings.

In a Facebook video Chef T walked to a street vendor welling Tom Brown and bought from her. The seller scooped her Tom Brown porridge into a disposable cup and added a spoon so she could eat it.

Before she tried it, Chef T indicated that this was her first time drinking Tom Brown. When she put her first scoop in her mouth, Chef T immediately said she tasted beans which could be part of the legumes mixed for the porridge.

“I can taste beans. I like the fact that Ghana has several healthy breakfast options. You can choose to add milk. You can choose not to add milk and sugar. Because it is legumes, there is fibre so it is feeling. You need to try this.”

Tom Brown is a mix of different legumes roasted and milled in powder form. When one is ready to cook, a portion of the powder is fetched, mixed into a paste and put on fire to cook.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Chef T’s Tom Brown experience

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from the video shared by Chef T on Facebook. Read them below:

Philip Glen Smith said:

“See how Nigerians are struggling here just to tell the whole world that their sister is not disgracing them with Tom brown.. 😂🤣😄😅🤣😂.. So tom brown is only eaten by northerners in Nigeria... Plz ooo.. In Ghana, every home eats Tom brown... It's part of our breakfast. Nigerians always claiming everything... Very soon una go talk say na Ifoma born Jesus Christ but not Mary 😂🤣😂🤣.. Chaie.”

Flex K Germain wrote:

“You are different. I like the fact that you see everything as dynamic and cultural. You are not into judging people’s culture/food as this and that. You will go places with this genuine mindset. Advice your people to think like you.”

Favour Hachikaru Henry asked:

“I would get it cause I need to add weight, is it sold in malls here?”

Oyebola Joe said:

“Chef T.. we eat this in Nigeria too, in the north.”

Igbanko Noah wrote:

“I read many of our Nigerian families saying it's a popular food in the North. But every home and corner in Ghana knows this food. So...... 😳.”

Nutifafa Yawa Gadzesu said:

“Chef T has said it countless times that Ghana has most foods the same as Nigeria. Sometimes it's just the ways of preparing that’s different. This one that people under this comment are dragging who made it first and who has the best. The Jollof war has not ended ooo don’t add another one, we beg.🤣😂.”

Ewura Esi wrote:

“We have about 6 billion combinations of Tom Brown in Ghana.. yeah 😎... oohh don't look at me like that? Are you here with me??🙄🙄🙄.”

Etornam Ashiley Kassah said:

“Just roasted my ingredients for milling today. I used millet, corn, sorghum, brown rice and groundnuts. I throw in some calabash nutmeg, cloves, grains of selim and anise. Very filling and healthy for both young and old.”

American eats beans for the first time

YEN.com.gh reported that an American woman relocated to Ghana and was videoed eating beans and gari for the first time.

The video which surfaced online and went viral showed the woman ordering beans, gari with egg and avocado at a local eatery in Accra.

After eating the food, Queen Sandrah described it as the best she had eaten in Ghana.

