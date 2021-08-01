100 amazing life is short quotes to inspire and appreciate every moment

Life is short quotes inspire millions to quit toxic careers, friendships, relationships and other things. Most quotes about how short life is are wise sayings from people who have experienced what they talk about. You feel calm and composed after reading life is too short quotes.

Therapists recommend people should read motivation quotes often. They keep you on your toes when you feel like giving up. When you realize life is short quotes, they jolt you back to reality. Understanding that life is temporary helps you balance all aspects of your life. So, what are good short quotes about life?

Fantastic life is short quotes

Create a list of your favourite "life is too short enjoy every moment quotes." Make them part of your morning and evening routine. Turn these quotes into affirmations and let them transform your thoughts and character.

Make the right career choice

Many people are stuck in careers they hate. It takes a courageous heart to start over after investing years in the wrong job. These quotes will inspire you to venture into what you love:

I don't care about age. Life is too brief to worry about what other people think.

Waste your money, and you're only out of money, but waste your time, and you've lost a part of your life.

Work takes on new meaning when you feel you are pointed in the right direction. Otherwise, it's just a job.

Life is a flash of lightning in the dark of night. It is a brief time of tremendous potential.

If you want something, don't wish for it. Life is too short to wait.

Life is too short to be scared and not take risks. I'd rather be the person that's like, 'I messed up,' than, 'I wish I did that.

Life is too short to do anything that's not challenging.

Every time I stop and think about how short life can be, I wonder what I'm waiting for.

Life is a first impression. You get one shot at it. Make it everlasting.

Life is too short to sit around doing nothing.

Life’s greatest prizes go to those most capable of keeping their eye on the prize - even in the midst of a storm.

Life is too short to be living somebody else's dream.

Life is too short, but memories are forever!

Life is transitory. It doesn't last forever, but with the time that is given, you can find some purpose.

We cannot waste time. We can only waste ourselves.

Life is too short not to do a little practical joking.

In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.

Life is short, and if you're looking for an extension, you had best do well. Cause there's good deeds, and then there are good intentions. They are as far apart as Heaven and Hell.

If there's even a slight chance at getting something that will make you happy, risk it. Life's too short, and happiness is too rare.

You will never find time for anything. If you want time, you must make it.

Know your worth

People never acknowledge your worth until you prove them wrong. Value yourself so much that you won't have to prove anything to anyone. Here are quotes that build one's self-esteem:

Begin doing what you want to do now. We have only this moment, sparkling like a star and melting like a snowflake.

Men talk of killing time, while time quietly kills them.

Life is short, break the rules, love truly, and never regret anything that makes you smile.

Enjoy every moment you have. Because in life, there are no rewinds, only flashbacks.

If you wait, all that happens is that you get older.

Life is too short to waste on bullshit.

Disrespect from others should not exhaust you. You only get one life.

Life is too precious to tolerate disrespect. They disrespect you because you allow it.

You are old enough not to entertain disrespect and too young to die of stress because of people underrating your capabilities.

Change the narrative. Life is too short to let people walk all over you.

Life is too short to cry for anything, so smile and do what makes you happy with morals.

Life is too short, time is too precious, and the stakes are too high to dwell on what might have been.

Life is too short to live in fear. Yet life may be the longest moment faced with tears.

Enjoy some quiet time before you rush into the world. Life is short.

Is life not a thousand times too short for us to bore ourselves?

The only rule is don't be boring and dress cute wherever you go. Life is too short to blend in.

Why do you live up to other people’s worldly expectations of you?

Embrace your uniqueness. Time is much too short to be living someone else's life.

My new dressing goal is to make little kids and babies smile at all the bright, clashing colours I can wear at once. It makes me laugh when I catch sight of my reflection.

Life is short, so there is no reason why you shouldn’t live it to the fullest expression of yourself.

We only have one life and one body to care of, and we better do it right. Be grateful for everything we have.

Our time in this life is limited. Respect how time creates a greater possibility for fulfilment.

Life's too short not to spend every waking moment doing something you love.

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.

Life is what happens to you, while you’re busy making other plans.

Keep the right company and have fun

The people around you will determine the quality of life you will have. Life is short; make it sweet, for you only live once. Here are more inspirational quotes about living your life to the fullest:

Life is too short to spend time with people who siphon the happiness out of you.

Life is too short to be arguing over some little things.

One must give value to their existence by behaving as if one’s very existence were a work of art.

All days will pass, all moments will last, each friend will part, it's a journey too fast.

Enjoy life while you can. It can be taken in a heartbeat.

Life is too short to be anything but happy. So kiss slowly, love deeply, forgive quickly. Take chances and never have regrets. Forget the past, but remember what it taught you.

Life is short; live it. Love is rare; grab it. Anger is bad; dump it. Fear is awful; face it. Memories are sweet, cherish them.

Life is short, don't waste time worrying about what people think of you. Hold on to the ones that care. In the end, they will be the only ones there.

Life is short take risks, love someone, pray daily, make as many great memories as possible, laugh often and be accomplished.

What I tell young couples that are getting married is: you're going to have quarrels...You're just going to have to agree to disagree.

I am not an adventurer or a writer. I am a person who thinks life is too short, and if there is something you fancy doing, you should have a go and see how far you get.

Live every day as if it were going to be your last; for one day you’re sure to be right.

I'm an incurable optimist, and I'm a great believer in never looking back. New challenges are exciting.

Life is not lost by dying; life is lost minute by minute, day by dragging day, in all the thousand small uncaring ways.

Life is too short. If we're in Italy, have pizza and pasta. But not every day.

Life is too short to waste a single second with anyone who doesn’t appreciate or value you.

Life is too short no matter what party you are with.

Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn't fully right.

I think the most important thing that you can do when you're newly separated, or just out of a relationship, is put your foot back in the water. Don't be afraid. Get out there.

Life is too short to spend your precious time trying to convince a person... Give lifting that person your best shot, but don’t hang around long enough for their bad attitude to pull you down.

Make peace with yourself and others

Write down quotes about peace and read them daily. Dragging enmity makes life tougher than it should be. Break free from rivalry feeling and thoughts even if the other person is still holding onto them.

Let’s not allow ourselves to be upset by small things we should despise and forget. Remember life is too short to be little.

We are constantly reminded about how short life is. Please try to leave your best positive impression on everyone that you meet.

Be patient and understanding. Life is too short to be vengeful or malicious.

Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life.

Life is too short to spend in negativity. So I have made a conscious effort not to be where I don't want to be.

He who fights with monsters might take care lest he thereby becomes a monster. Is not life a hundred times too short for us to bore ourselves?

You learn something out of everything, and you come to realize more than ever that we're all here for a certain space of time.

Life is too short to spend it at war with yourself.

Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your inner voice.

I believe that life is short, and there is too much time wasted bearing grudges, and I like to move on.

I have no time to battle egos and small minds. Life is short!

One day, your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching.

I’m at a point in my life where I just want my family happy, my health good, my mind right and no drama.

Life is too brief for long-term grudges.

Life is too short to waste time on enemies.

Life is too short to start your day with broken pieces of yesterday, and it will destroy your wonderful today and ruin your great tomorrow!

I'm not someone who dwells upon past events, taking the view that life is temporary.

We should learn not to hold grudges and be positive all the time because life is unpredictable.

I think life is far too short to concentrate on your past. I rather look into the future.

There comes the point in your life when loving yourself becomes more important than your need to hold onto the past.

Life is too brief to talk about the small, unimportant things when you catch the bigger picture.

I’ve never seen any life transformation that didn’t begin with the person in question getting tired of their bullshit.

Those who make the worst use of their time are the first to complain of its shortness.

As I get older, I’ve stopped doing things that don’t feel right. I no longer spend time with people who make me feel bad.

Life’s tragedy is that we get old too soon and wise too late.

Stop worrying and invest time in your hobbies

You can get a year's value in a day and vice versa. Therefore, do not let the calendar fool you. Create time for leisure and take a break from some of your responsibilities. Stop worrying because things will somehow fall into place.

There's no point in getting too worried about things because life is too short.

Life is too temporary to worry about anything. You had better enjoy it because the next day promises nothing.

Don't wake up in the morning thinking about horrible things that could happen today, but focus on those great things you can achieve today.

Life is too short to worry about what you cannot change.

Don't be afraid to make mistakes. But if you do, do not make the wrong choice twice.

I am a passionate non-finisher. Life is too short, and there are too many great books to read, so if I lose interest or respect, I switch.

Life is too temporary, or too long, for me to allow myself the luxury of living it so badly.

Life is too short, and the time we waste in yawning never can be regained.

Seeing pictures of other places around the world reminds me, even though life is short, there's so much to do.

If you don’t love what you’re doing, get out of it. You’ll be an old man before you know it.

May these life is short quotes mould a bold and risk-taking personality out of you. May they also instil self-love and a goal-oriented mindset in you so that you begin living your truth.

