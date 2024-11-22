A Ghanaian lady is trending after she took to social media to flaunt her newly built home

She disclosed that she was able to build the house due to work and not because she got financial assistance from a man

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the young lady on her achievement

A Ghanaian lady has become an inspiration to many after she took to social media to announce that she is now a homeowner.

Taking to TikTok, the woman first posted a video of the house during its construction stage to prove a point to a social media user who posed a question to her via a comment.

She then explained that she built the house with her own money without relying on any man for financial support.

The lady posted another video of herself looking visibly excited as she showed off the interior of the beautifully furnished home she had built.

At the time of writing the report, the first video had received over 5,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the young lady

Social media users who commented on the video celebrated the young lady for becoming a house owner.

Fineboybegirl commented:

"Mummy, I will also build my house with my own money at the age of 40. AMEN."

Sweet Eva indicated:

"Thank you sis . U always make me proud and u motivate me a lot."

afiarossetta reacted:

"Congratulations dear. I tap into your blessings."

Owusudeb1999 added:

"Debbiefo naa we are blessing ooo sis am happy for you sis thank God am learning from you sis."

Eva Fokuo added:

"Congratulations, dear, proud of you. May we all be great in Jesus' Name. Amen."

