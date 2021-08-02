The 'Odo' singer looked freaked out when he saw the person who looks like him

He invited the gentleman to join him on stage for a performance

His voice doesn't sound as good as the known singer though

Ghanaian artiste, KiDi had the shock of his life when he met his look-alike at a club in Kumasi.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Lynx Entertainment artiste was obviously surprised to see another person who looks like him - from the colour of his hair down to his height.

Wo y3 KiDi anaa wo y3 adult; Singer KiDi wonders as he meets look alike. Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom @kidimusic

Source: Instagram

The only difference between the famous singer and the look-alike is the voice. When the gentleman joined KiDi on stage for his 15 minutes 'fame', his voice sounded flat but energetic.

"Enti who ye KiDI anaa wo ye adult," KiDi jokingly said.

Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions to KiDi meeting his look-alike below.

yujinspeaks1: "Gyal dem Kpakpo Shito ankasa ei sagaa"

ciella_vibes: Eiii God is wonderful ooo striking resemblance"

e.ntamoty: "Only the voice could tell the difference"

yujinspeaks1: Hey Hey staaaaaaaaaap. I mean I'll give it to you for dyed hair but the voiiiice boyyyy staaaaap drop the mic. Woyaaaaale"

iam_amagracey" They really look alike,same height as well"

yaw_tuhntum: "The face di3 kidi oo…Buh d voice di3 b like Patapaaa"

owusu_sekyere1: "I will book this guy for 100 cedis to perform on my birthday, put the original kidi on my flyers to convince people that kidi is performing on my bday party"

bayonagh_" Oh now if I need a Kidi at my show I will definitely go for the low budget....y3n bl3 y3"

In other news about the artiste, KiDi, real name Dennis Nana Dwamena, has lived up to his offer to perform at the school of Ozwald Gennuh, a 9-year old student whose instructive letter to his mother has captured the hearts of Ghanaians.

Hours after the nation was caught in the feel-good story of the student, the Lynx Entertainment artiste asked for the location of the school with the intention to perform for them on their special day.

In videos posted online, he is seen arriving with his team, and then later performing for the students who sounded excited to see him, and watch him perform

