Parliament finally gives approval of Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor

The Parliament of Ghana has approved Kissi Agyebeng as Ghana's second Special Prosecutor

The approval from parliament follows a unanimous recommendation by the Appointments Committee

He will be the second to fill the position after the resignation of Amidu in October 2020.

Parliament has finally given its approval to the nomination of Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng to occupy the position of Special Prosecutor.

The approval from parliament follows a unanimous recommendation by the Appointments Committee of Parliament a few minutes after the five-hour-long vetting of Agyebeng last week.

Per his approval, Kissi Agyebeng who is a private legal practitioner would be the second and youngest special prosecutor would be replacing Martin Amidu.

According to a report filed by Citinews, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu, in announcing the decision of the house said Agyebeng has been approved.

“The motion is adopted, Kissi Agyebeng has been confirmed as a nominee for the position of Special Prosecutor,” he said.

Mr. Kissi Agyebeng during his vetting spoke on several issues.

On the fight against corruption, Kissi Agyebeng said he will rather focus on making it difficult to engage in the canker as trying to stop it would be nearly impossible.

During his vetting, the Special Prosecutor-nominee has stated that he is prepared to go after government officials who have accrued unexplained wealth.

Lawyer Kissi Agyabeng said he expects all the wealth of these government officials to come from lawful sources that equally match their income level.

He said he would be looking out in respect of the sources of income for the persons involved.

“I will be looking out in respect of the sources of that income… whatever the source of the income is; should be lawful,” he said.

When he was questioned by a member of the appointment committee if Ghana should criminalise unexplained wealth, he said that would depend on the defense of the person in question.

