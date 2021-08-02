A young police officer identified as Sandra Asiedu was found dead at her residence on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Initial reports indicated that Asiedu who was stationed at Damongo in the Savannah Region was stabbed to death.

The reports further suggested that the lady's boyfriend is the prime suspect in the murder case.

Photo source: @asiedusandra057

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has gathered some photos and few details about Sandra Asiedu.

1. Name:

The policewoman was officially known as Sandra Asiedu but also had the nickname Adwoa Perry.

2. Age:

Sandra Asiedu's age is not readily known but she is believed to be in her early 20s.

3. School:

Sandra is a senior high school (SHS) leaver who completed Asare Bediako SHS at Akrokerri in the Ashanti Region.

4. Rank:

Sandra was a general constable. Her social media profile indicates that she started work as a police officer in November 2019.

5. Hometown:

YEN.com.gh understands Sandra hailed from Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

Source: Yen Ghana