The father of Louis Asante, the suspected killer of Damongo policewoman Sandra Asiedu, has been arrested

The father, 59-year-old Joseph Asante, is suspected to have aided his son in escaping

Obuasi Police Division commander Joseph Nyaba has confirmed the arrest and explained the circumstances

The father of Louis Asante, the boyfriend of police constable Sandra Asiedu suspected to have murdered her, has been arrested.

The 59-year-old father of Louis, Joseph Asante, was arrested in Obuasi on Monday, August 2, 2021, over the murder case.

Asiedu, a general constable at Damongo on the West Gonja District of Savannah Region was found dead at her residence on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Initial reports indicated that Asiedu's boyfriend was suspected to have stabbed her to death making him the prime suspect.

New reports emerging suggest that Asante, an amateur footballer, travelled back to Obuasi after committing the crime.

Speaking in an interview with Adom TV, Chief Superintendent Joseph Nyaba, the Obuasi Police Divisional commander, confirmed the arrest of Louis' father.

According to the police chief, the 59-year-old is suspected to have aided his son to escape after he (Louis) allegedly attempted to take his own life.

Chief Supt. Nyaba indicated that they had word that the father prevented people from having access to his son when he initially returned from Damongo.

Attempt to take his life

Meanwhile, Louis reportedly attempted to take his life after returning from his ill-fated trip to Damongo.

His arrested father is the one who first reported Louis' attempt to the police.

Clash with rival

Meanwhile, Asiedu's landlord, Mahama Zakariah, was reported to have stated that that the boyfriend, upon his arrival, suspected Asiedu to be cheating.

He suspected a relationship between Asiedu and an unnamed soldier and he is reported to have gone to the 'rival' to engage him in a scuffle.

It was after the scuffle with the soldier and the confusion it brought that h came to Asiedu's house to attack her.

