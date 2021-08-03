Brilliant Ghanaian young professional, Joe Darko, becomes the new Head of AR Developer Relations at Snapchat

Joe Darko assumed the new role after resigning from Facebook just a month earlier and previously working with Microsoft

A lot of social media users have been wishing him well on his new journey

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A young Ghanaian professional by the name Joe Darko, has been employed as the Head of AR Developer Relations at the world-renowned social media company, Snapchat.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Joe indicated that he is truly excited to take up the new role that will help him drive future innovations.

His words were:

I'm excited and energized to get going. I believe in the future of augmented reality (AR) and blessed to get a front row seat to help drive innovation.

See his post below:

Joe started his job at Snapchat just a month after he resigned from Facebook, which he earlier mentioned gave him an opportunity to be innovative, learn and grow beyond measures.

See his post about that below:

Thousands of people have been sharing their thoughts on Joe's new move in the comment section of the post.

@that_SandemaBoy indicated:

Ex Microsoft, Ex Facebook. I want to be like you when I grow up Joe. Congratulations on your new role

@JuanKRuiz mentioned:

This is like an awesome journey!!! This is really aligned with your career but also with YOU!! Congrats once again, you never stop growing.

@Olu806 stated:

It's safe to say you're the most important guy at SnapChat laidis laidis, sheyyy Evan Spiegel wan dey cook ni.... Congratulations jare, HTML juggernaut .....

In an equally exciting report, Kwasi Kankam, a young man who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has landed a massive job with a top firm in the US.

The young man graduated from the Ghanaian university in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry after which he landed the huge role, immediately after his national service.

Kankam has been recruited as a Senior Data Analyst for AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish company which is one of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the whole world.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen Ghana