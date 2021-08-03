Tokyo 2020: 24-year-old Joseph Amoah reaches 200m semi-final; video drops

Ghanaian runner Joseph Paul Amoah has progressed to the semi-final of the 200m race

The sprinter finished third in heat 7 with a time of 20.35s

Paul Amoah will compete for a place in the final later on Tuesday

Ghanaian sprint star Joseph Paul Amoah progressed to the semi-final of the 200m race at the Olympic Games on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after finishing third in the heat.

The 24-year-old crossed the line in 20.35 seconds to place third behind American and favourite Noah Lyles and Sibususo Masenjwa of Eswatini.

In photos posted on Twitter by 3sports, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian remains in contention for a medal as he prepares for the semi-finals later on Tuesday.

The race was Joseph Paul Amoah's first at the Olympics and will also participate in the 4X100 race with the Ghana team at the event in Tokyo.

Amoah started the race brilliant and was inches in the lead before the bend when American Noah Lyles took charge.

Finishing third automatically guaranteed Amoah a place in the semi-final which will start at 11:50 am to 12:06 Ghana time.

Jospeh Amoah is hoping to make history at his debut Olympic Games after a good start in Tokyo.

However, he will have to produce a magnificent performance in the semifinals to make it into the final.

Ghana's Olympic medal drought was ended earlier on Tuesday morning after Boxer Samuel Takyi lost to America's Duke Ragan in the semi-final of the featherweight boxing division.

Amoah has the chance to add to Ghana's medal hopes as he progresses in the 200m races.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi became the first boxer to win an Olympic medal for the country since 1972 despite losing his semi-final bout to America's Duke Ragan.

The 20-year-old disappointingly suffered a 4-1 defeat to Ragan after three rounds but it was enough to end Ghana's medal drought in 29 years.

Takyi's medal was confirmed by the Olympic Games in a tweet, meaning the boxer will be on the podium for the award ceremony.

