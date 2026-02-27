Media personality, Blakk Rasta, has blasted the host of ‘Onua Maakye', Captain Smart, for warning President John Dramani Mahama over Raymond Archer

In a viral video, he claimed the Onua TV presenter shouldn't feel entitled because he contributed greatly to the comeback of the National Democratic Congress

Captain Smart had earlier sent a message to the president, accusing the Economic and Organised Crime Office boss of orchestrating the arrest of Shatta Wale

Musician and presenter, Blakk Rasta, has lambasted his colleague in the media industry, Captain Smart, after the latter criticised President John Dramani Mahama over the EOCO boss, Raymond Archer.

Speaking on ' Onua Maakye' on Thursday, February 25, 2026, Captain Smart accused Archer of being a bad person, alleging that he was behind the arrest of Shatta Wale in connection with his yellow Lamborghini Urus.

According to him, the EOCO boss purportedly petitioned the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to arrest the dancehall artist not long after his vehicle was shipped to Ghana.

He alleged that, after thorough investigations, the FBI realised that the vehicle was genuinely purchased and there was no case of theft.

“I am very serious this morning, and I can put my job on the line; EOCO boss, Raymond Archer, is a very bad person. He was behind Shatta Wale's arrest. He wrote a letter to the FBI, of which I have a copy, to probe him after he shipped his Lamborghini to Ghana. He was later led down after investigations conducted by the FBI showed that the car was not stolen but rightfully purchased,” he said.

Captain Smart further sent a strong message to Mahama, saying that he would make a decision about him because of the EOCO boss. Although he did not specify what he would do, it is believed he might drop his support for him.

Blakk Rasta jabs Captain Smart

Speaking on his show ‘The Black Pot’, Blakk Rasta stated that Captain Smart had no right to warn Mahama because he felt he contributed to his comeback.

“This guy is sitting on TV saying he would decide on President Mahama because of Raymond Archer. Take a decision? Who do you think you are? What kind of hatred is that? This is the first time I am reacting to Captain Smart like this because this is childish,” he said.

“Captain Smart feels so entitled because he helped the NDC come back to power. I agree with that because he played your role, but he is not entitled in any way. He has every suggestion you put out the swallowed hookline and sink,” he added.

Blakk Rasta further asked him to use his platform to fight against crimes rather than demeaning himself to satisfy others. He said:

“I was very sad when I came across the video of him making such a statement. Because he has a microphone and a following, he thinks he can turn people's minds? He has demeaned himself to play to the gallery to satisfy a few people instead of fighting to remove criminals.

EOCO probes Shatta Wale over Lamborghini

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the dancehall artist was detained after an investigation into his purchase of a yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus.

The EOCO reportedly confiscated the car as it was linked to an FBI case, in which Shatta Wale and a former officer of the National Signals Bureau were persons of interest.

A press release by the security agency noted that the artist's arrest was in connection with several criminal investigations, with detectives probing his alleged involvement in money laundering and tax evasion.

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, Shatta Movement (SM) fans stormed the headquarters of EOCO to demand the release of their leader. After several hours at the security agency, Shatta Wale was granted bail of GH¢10 million with two sureties.

Blakk Rasta blasts Abu Trica

Earlier, YEN com.gh reported that Blakk Rasta stirred a controversy after he publicly blasted the socialite, Abu Trica, following his arrest on December 11, 2025.

He accused him of being selfish and using the proceeds of his alleged crime for nothing beneficial.

Blakk Rasta alleged that despite owning multiple luxury cars and mansions, Abu Trica had abandoned his parents.

