Applicants to the Ghana Military Academy have been urged to check their portals for updates as new notifications regarding the 2026 enlistment process are released

The service has begun issuing notifications for medical examinations, providing qualified candidates with dates, venues, and instructions for this compulsory stage

The update also outlines medical examination fees, with male and female applicants required to pay different amounts to cover the respective costs of the process

The Ghana Military Academy has begun issuing notifications to candidates who have qualified for medical examinations as part of the 2026 enlistment process.

Messages detailing the schedules and requirements are trending online, providing clarity for hopeful recruits.

In a TikTok post by @headlines_and_beyond_bkp, a copy of the notification received by a candidate was shared, highlighting the date, time, and venue for the compulsory medical assessment.

The update aims to ensure all qualified applicants are well-informed ahead of the exams.

Candidates were advised to follow instructions closely to avoid missing their scheduled slots.

Medical examination fees for military enlistment applicants

Medical examination fees remain the responsibility of the applicants, as has been standard practice in previous years.

For the 2026 intake, male candidates are required to pay GH₵1,600, while female candidates will pay GH₵1,650 to cover the associated medical costs.

These fees contribute to the comprehensive evaluation process that determines eligibility for enlistment.

Candidates were urged to confirm their invitation via the official portal before making any payments.

The Ghana Military Academy concluded that all payments are non-refundable, stressing the importance of verifying notifications before remitting fees.

GNFS shares update on aptitude test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported reactions trailing a statement from the Ghana National Fire Service over the second phase of the nationwide enlistment and recruitment exercise.

The service, in a post on its X page, shared guidelines that persons expected to take the aptitude test are required to know and adhere to.

Delving into details, the statement advised applicants to ensure they take the test on a computer with a functioning webcam and microphone.

With the test to be conducted in categories, applicants grouped under Category A (NVTI and sportsmen) will answer 30 questions, whereas Categories B and C, comprising those with HND, first degrees, master’s degrees, as well as WASSCE holders, will answer 60 questions.

The pass mark necessary to move to the next stage of the recruitment process is 65 per cent.

Dos and don'ts of GNFS aptitude test

The statement announced that the aptitude test will be taken under strict rules.

With this, the aptitude test cannot be closed, stopped, or saved once the applicant starts. The test will be automatically submitted once the allotted time elapses.

Answers must be provided to each question before proceeding to the next, and any attempt to have a different person other than the applicant take the test will be detected and sanctioned.

Other requirements include applicants ensuring they have a strong internet connection before taking the test.

Applicants are also required to keep their faces aligned within the proctoring frame throughout the entire test duration or risk disqualification.

GNFS to ensure seamless online test

In a bid to ensure fairness in the process for applicants, the GNFS, in its statement, indicated that the link to take the aptitude test will be made available to applicants through their portals on the specified dates per category.

Applicants will then be taken through an enrolment stage once they click on the "Start Test" button.

Dates for the GNFS aptitude test

The statement concluded by disclosing that applicants with NVTI and other certificates will take the test from Tuesday, February 10, to Friday, February 13, 2026.

Applicants with HND, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees will take their aptitude test from Saturday, February 14, to Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Finally, applicants with WASSCE will take their aptitude test from Wednesday, February 18, to Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Applicants call on Muntaka over aptitude test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a group had appealed to Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak and the authorities to resolve the technical challenges job seekers are experiencing while taking online tests to potentially qualify for security services jobs.

A large group complained that the hitches are blocking them from advancing to the next stage, with some lamenting that they are unable to progress at all.

