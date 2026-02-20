Social media has gone agog over news that a popular Ghanaian media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, now works as an Uber driver in the US

Kevin Taylor has broken his silence on the move and offered to get Nana Yaa Brefo a new car

Nana Yaa Brefo has, in turn, reacted to the proposition made by the US-based social commentator on supporting her

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has been trending in the last few days after she confirmed to her fans that she now makes a living in the US working as an Uber driver.

Reacting to this was the controversial Ghanaian political commentator and NDC activist Kevin Ekow Taylor, who then made an offer to the Onua FM presenter in a bid to help her in her work as an Uber driver in the US.

Ghanaian journalist Nana Yaa Brefo accept offer to receive a car gift from Kevin Taylor for relocating to the US to become an Uber driver. Photo source: Loud Silence Media, Nana Yaa Brefo

Source: UGC

Kevin Taylor reacts to Nana Brefo's Uber job

On February 19, 2026, Kevin Taylor, speaking on his With All Due Respect YouTube show, analysed the decision by Nana Yaa Brefo to relocate to the US to become an Uber driver.

He teased the former Angel FM presenter for using a used vehicle instead of a new one for her Uber work.

In a show of support, Kevin Taylor offered to help Nana Yaa Brefo get a Toyota Camry so she could use it for her job in the US.

He claimed that Nana Yaa risked suffering severe injuries or death as her current vehicle was old and not roadworthy.

Nana Yaa Brefo relocates from Ghana to the United States to work as an Uber driver, explaining her switch from journalism. Image credit: NanaYaaBrefo

Source: Facebook

In response to the proposition made by Kevin Taylor, Nana Yaa Brefo, in a Facebook post on February 20, accepted the offer from the loudmouth media personality.

She reposted the video of Kevin Taylor making the offer and captioned it saying: "I am waiting for the Camry wai"

Below is the Facebook post

Kevin Taylor's remarks stir reactions

Kevin Taylor’s remarks on the work of Nana Yaa Brefo had triggered a lot of reactions at the time of writing the report.

user3579244013106 commented:

"Guys, I thought we promised each other not to let Kevin Taylor see this video, so how come?"

occapy added:

"Yaa Brefo should just call K T for his support and let's see if it's true that K T can buy her the car."

iagyapo added:

"Nana Yaa, reach out to Kevin. I'm sure he will be a man of his words."

Vladimir Putin GH stated:

"Kevin Taylor, please, it will be difficult. Please, if you're willing to help her, help her. Her coming out publicly has said it all."

Kofi Larweh indicated:

"It's not your fault. Your party is in power and so that brings money into your pocket. Allow this woman to breathe."

Godfred Appiah added:

"I can't stop loving Kevin; it's true he is a real guy and he has opened Ghanaians' eyes to see what politicians are duping the nation with nonsense things. God continue to protect you and your family and increase your good work and your clean heart."

Source: YEN.com.gh