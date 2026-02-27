A Ghanaian preacher identified as Nation Seer 1 has sparked reactions after predicting doom for Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi

The prophecy came after the party’s flagbearer race, where Mahamudu Bawumia defeated Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, with Wontumi publicly backing Bawumia

Nation Seer 1 urged Wontumi, who is seeking to become the NPP's National Chairman, to seek spiritual direction to avoid his spiritually ordained fate

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man of God identified as Nation Seer 1 has stirred online reactions after sharing a doom prophecy for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician, Chairman Wontumi.

Nation Seer 1 Prophesies Doom for Wontumi in NPP National Chairman's Race

Source: Facebook

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Dowona TV that was shared on Thursday, February 26, the preacher shared a series of prophecies about prominent NPP figures.

The opposition party grabbed headlines in January when it held its flagbearer elections to choose a new leader ahead of the 2028 presidential race.

The race pitted Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, who served as the vice president to former president Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2025, against former Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as the frontrunners.

After the elections, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a staunch Wontumi ally, emerged victorious, with Agyapong placing a distant second.

Nation Seer 1 prophesies doom for Chairman Wontumi

After the election, Chairman Wontumi, whose real name is Bernard Antwi Boasiako, declared his intention to contest for the NPP’s National Chairman position.

He stated that he had effectively run the Ashanti regional NPP for years and was prepared to bring that expertise to the national party.

Reacting to Chairman Wontumi’s ambitions, the Nation Seer 1 said the politician was destined to lose the elections if he did not adhere to certain directions.

He warned Wontumi that if he continued on his current path without any spiritual direction, he was going to end up in a losing position.

The prophet advised Chairman Wontumi to reach out to him for the needed guidance, and he would emerge victorious.

Nation Seer 1 also shared messages for other notable NPP personalities, including minority leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, and former Tema East MP, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover.

The TikTok video is below.

Reactions to Nation Seer 1’s Wontumi prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Nation Seer 1 prophesying doom for Chairman Wontumi.

iamedwardmensah said:

"I am beginning to hate your channel now."

ohemaa wrote:

"Please don't help him because he won't help the party."

O nana commented:

"Boys abre."

lovenamaamalove said:

"Ei always prophesy for NPP bra."

Source: YEN.com.gh