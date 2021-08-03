Anyidoho has asked the NDC to present him with the record of indiscipline for which he was supposedly expelled

He said he has never infringed upon the constitution of the party like has been suggested

Anyidoho mentioned that as far as he is concerned, he remains a loyal member of the NDC

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) has asked the party to present him with the record of indiscipline for which he has been supposedly expelled from the party.

In a report filed by 3news, Anyidoho mentioned that as far as he is concerned, he remains a loyal member of the NDC.

In a letter he wrote to the party's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Anyidoho also demanded the supposed expulsion letter to enable him to advise himself on the subsequent action(s) he needs to take.

I do not have any bad history in NDC; I still remain a loyal member – Koku Anyidoho Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

In his letter dated Monday, August 2, 2021, Anyidoho admits that all communications by his former boss may be referring to him though not receiving any official correspondence on all the allegations.

He however insists that he has never infringed upon the constitution of the party like has been suggested by Asiedu Nketia

“I do not have any history of indiscipline per the records of the party. I remain a loyal member of the National Democratic Congress,” he said.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the leadership of the National Democratic Congress, has sacked former Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, from the party.

According to a report filed by Citinews, Anyidoho was sacked from the party on the grounds of misbehavior and anti-party behavior, as stated in a letter from the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the party had been serving a suspension since February 8, 2021, after his consistent criticism of the party in public, prior to the party ousting him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh