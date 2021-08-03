An adorable video of a couple has got people talking on social media as the lovebirds could be seen leading the praise and worship session during their church wedding

The video was shared on Instagram and many Nigerians took to the comment section to pray for the couple

Some also jokingly said in the comment section that it's a case of choirmaster walking down the aisle with choir mistress

A couple in Benin City recently warmed hearts on social media after a video of them emerged on Instagram.

In the video that was shared by @instablog9ja, the couple could be seen leading the praise and worship session during their church wedding.

The couple took over praise and worship session during their church wedding. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

With her angelic voice, the bride sang Mercy Chinwo's Excess Love as her hubby danced and waited for her to pass the microphone to him.

When he was passed the microphone, the groom also proved that his voice was as sweet as his wife's. They both praised God with their sweet voices as appreciation for bringing them together as one.

Many react to the adorable video

Reacting, @zinnieposh said:

"God I can sing oh!! Hmmmm! Okay oh!"

@adorable___meee commented:

"He will not cheat in the marriage in Jesus name, amen."

@oluchi__victoria wrote:

"So beautiful. May your marriage last in Jesus name amen."

@stilloading_ said:

"Choir master weds choir mistress."

@ladyque_1 commented:

"This is so beautiful to watch. May God bless their union."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported about Stephen Tetteh Korletey and Louisa Otoo who served as best man and maid of honor at a wedding in 2018 who have gotten married.

Narrating the heartwarming story on his Facebook handle, popular social media influencer, Nana Tea, indicated that the couple met at the wedding ceremony of his big brother, early in 2018.

