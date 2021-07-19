A Plus has suggested President Akufo-Addo has realised that being a president is not easy

He added that President Akufo-Addo bragged whilst he was in opposition that he had the magic wand to change Ghana

A Plus was one of the public figures who supported the candidacy of President Akufo-Addo during the 2020 General Elections

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Kwame Asare Obeng, known in Ghanaian showbiz and political circles as A-Plus has mocked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his 'failing' national policies.

In a post on Facebook, he suggested that President Akufo-Addo faces challenges in governing the country compared to his rhetoric when he was the opposition leader.

Sɛ wagye wani so; A Plus mocks Akufo-Addo over 'life support' flagship policies. Photo source: A Plus, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Original

Obeng, who was an ardent supporter of President Akufo-Addo during the 2020 General Elections, also added the policies on which the President campaigned and usually bragged about are on what he calls "life support."

"Name just one Nana Addo flagship program which is not on life support and I'll show you a pr*stit*te who is a virgin," wrote Obeng."

"Akufo Addo, anumdwa!! You no fit run this small country. John Mahama asked you, "have you been President before? Do you know what it takes to be President?" Sɛ wagye wani so."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Check the full post by A Plus below.

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians had expressed their anger over news that the government spent GH₵68.5 million to buy past questions for final year SHS students.

The revelation was made by Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education whilst speaking on the floor of parliament.

He stated that the government spent GH₵33.6m to buy 568,755 Pasco in 2020, a total of 446,954 similar materials were also bought in 2021.

In a series of posts online, Ghanaians expressed worry about the expenditure with one suggesting that the government cancel the Free SHS scheme.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that Ghanaian job seekers may soon be required to have proficiency in French.

In an interview with the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, the president explained that the Continental Free Trade and Ghana’s increasing export sector will open job opportunities for Ghanaians who are bilingual – can speak English and French.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen