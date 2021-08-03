Ghana's Olympic triple jumper, Nadia Eke, revealed her father is Nigerian, whilst her mother is Ghanaian

The athlete believes the jollof from her motherland, Ghana, tastes better than one made in Nigeria

Many disagreed with her comment under the post

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

BBC Africa News has recently shared a short video that featured Ghanaian triple Jumper for Tokyo 2020, Nadia Eke.

In the video sighted on a Twitter page with the handle @Ghanaspotlight, Nadia stated that she asked her father who is a Nigerian the timeless question about which Jollof is the best, Ghanaian or Nigerian?

According to Nadia, her father responded by saying;

"I am Nigerian but i ended up marrying a Ghanaian so..."

Ghanaian Athlete Confirms that Ghana Jollof is more Delicious than Nigerian Jollof Source: @nadeekz

Source: Instagram

Based on the response her father gave and how Nadia Eke affirmed what he said, it will be fair to say that Nadia and her father appear to be fans of Ghana Jollof.

The question about the best Jollof when it comes to Ghana and Nigeria has been one that has been debated upon for years.

Each party believes they have the best-tasting Jollof.

Although the process of preparation may not necessarily be the same, the basic ingredients which are rice, tomatoes, onions, oil, pepper, meat/fish are the same for both countries.

A few of the people who saw the post had this to say;

From @Josh_EBr

Loool nah this ain conclusive

@chabbs20 commented

Best shade ever

@ellarh0

Lmao NEVER

@BruceAppiah7

Nonsense u failed woefully in the Olympics and you here talking about jollof

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In an earlier story by YEN.com.gh, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, has sparked a new debate about Ghanaian-Nigerian Jollof as he claims the Ghanaian makes the best jollof rice.

He reinforced the claim after he bought Jollof rice from the local eatery Dollar Rice in Osu in Accra for lunch.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the outspoken commissioner defended Ghana's Jollof saying Ghanaians prepare the best version compared to Nigerians.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen