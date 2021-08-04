Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has started work with Metro TV as a presenter

Otoo made her first appearance on August 4 as the presenter of the station's primetime news, News Night

Her Otoo's comes after rumours that she had been from the station barely 24 hours after her appointment was announced

Photos and a video of her first appearance on Metro TV have just popped up

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has made her first appearance on Metro TV as a newscaster on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Otoo's appearance brings an end to lingering rumours on social media that she had been sacked barely 24 hours after she was appointed.

Otoo, an experienced journalist, was recently announced as the newest employee of Metro TV, Ghana's oldest private TV station.

The announcement indicated that Otoo was to handle News Night, the station's prime-time news programme. She was to start on Tuesday, August 3.

But Otoo did not appear for her show on Tuesday leading to many rumours on social media that her appointment had been revoked.

The rumours were started by social media posts from leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress including Felix Kwakye Ofosu and Stan Dogbe.

Their posts suggested that Otoo had been axed because some people in government had ordered Metro TV to sack the broadcaster who is a staunch critic of the Akufo-Addo administration. Otoo is on record to have declared her support for John Mahama and the NDC.

After the rumours went viral, Otoo has made her first appearance. Appearing on set Otoo looked dazzling in a red dress and she delivered very well.

Otoo shared photos of her first appearance on her Twitter handle.

You can also Wwatch below for Bridget Otoo's first show on Metro TV as shared on the station's Facebook page:

Otoo hangs out with news editor

Earlier, Bridget Otoo had poured cold water on the rumours by sharing photos from her new workplace.

The photos showed Otoo in the company of Metro TV news editor, Kakra Forson, as they went through some documents.

Sharing the photos, Otoo had described her news editor as kind, compassionate, and a great team player.

