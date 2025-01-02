A video of the convenor of Alpha Hour, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, prophesying about events in 2025 has got people talking

In a video, the renowned pastor delivered a prophecy about an upcoming pandemic which is likely to hit the world

Netizens who saw the video greeted the news with mixed reactions as some rejected the prophecy while others prayed against it

Ghanaian pastor Elvis Agyemang of the Grace Mountain Church in Accra has dropped a prophecy about an event likely to disrupt the world in 2025.

In a video circulating on social media, he noted that 2025 will be too long a year due to this event.

According to the pastor, the world will witness another deadly pandemic, which will wreak havoc in many countries.

He prophesied about the disease, which he said could spread through skin contact.

"Once an affected person touches you, you will also contract the disease. I am not a prophet, but I remember standing in the church one Sunday evening and saying that I saw a disease being created in the lad. Nobody took me seriously until Covid-19 hit the world.

"Sorrow is coming. So present me to my people and tell them that the only safe haven is the one who came to carry the sorrow," he said.

Netizens divided over Elvis Agyemang's prophecy

Netizens who saw the video of Pastor Elvis Agyemang prophesying about the upcoming pandemic greeted the news with mixed reactions. While some believed it, others received the news with scepticism. A section of netizens also prayed against it.

@Gracious goodness wrote:

"I declare psalm 91 over the world."

@Abenaa Adutwumwaa Mmrosah wrote:

"Pastor Eastwood Anaba said the same thing."

@Ahenstel’s Local Bar wrote:

"2025 will be good void of Pandemics in Jesus Name."

@Angela wrote:

"God please protect us in Jesus name Amen Amen."

@Esther wrote:

"Uncle Nature also said the same thing."

@Pretty Edicta wrote:

"Omg Uncle nature said the same thing about the sickness."

@GOLD wrote:

"Scientist have said it so this is not a prophecy master."

@sexylouisa31 wrote:

"I cover myself my children my husband my children my parents my siblings with the blood of Jesus Amen Amen Amen Amen."

@Brightkay wrote:

"Please will the pandemic make the government close down schools?"

