Photos Of Bridget Otoo At Work At Metro TV Pop Up AMid Reports Of Her 'Sacking'

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has shared photos from her new workplace, Metro TV

The photos show Otoo in the company of Metro TV news editor Kakra Forson

Otoo's photos come after rumours that she had been from the station barely 24 hours after her appointment was announced

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Broadcast journalist Bridget Otoo has not lost her recent appointment with Metro TV, at least not for now.

Otoo, an experienced broadcaster, was recently announced as the newest employee of Metro TV, Ghana's oldest private TV station.

The announcement indicated that Otoo was to handle News Night, the station's prime-time news programme. She was to start on Tuesday, August 3.

Photo source: @bridget_otoo

Source: Twitter

But Otoo did not appear for her show on Tuesday leading to many rumours on social media that her appointment had been revoked.

The rumours were started by social media posts from leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress including Felix Kwakye Ofosu and Stan Dogbe.

Their posts suggested that Otoo had been axed because some people in government had ordered Metro TV to sack the broadcaster who is a staunch critic of the Akufo-Addo administration. Otoo is on record to have declared her support for John Mahama and the NDC.

But it looks like the rumours were not true or the sacking was not carried through as Bridget Otoo has been spotted at work at her new station.

In new photos she shared on Twitter, Otoo was seen seated with Kakra Forson, the news editor at Metro TV.

The photos have Otoo and Forson in an office going through a document. Sharing the photos, Otoo described Forson as a kind and compassionate editor while also calling her a great team player.

"With the managing News Editor of @metrotvgh @KakraForson. The most kind and compassionate editor I know. A great team player," she said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen