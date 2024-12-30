This year's Indomie Festival in Kumasi saw several entertainers, including Kuami Eugene, on stage

The renowned singer's young fans were overwhelmed with emotions as they witnessed his performance

Videos of some young girls crying at the event have stoked a frenzy on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Indomie festival in Kumasi, held this past Saturday, December 28, brought together dozens of young children to experience an array of fun activities and performances.

Young girls in Kumasi overwhelmed with tears after meeting Kuami Eugene. Photo source KuamiEugene, Kelquart

Source: Instagram

Ghana's DWP Academy and Kuami Eugene were among several performers who mounted the stage.

The crowd had a lifetime experience with Kuami Eugene, who unpacked scores of hit tracks from his catalogue.

Videos of some young fans crying at the show have surfaced online, influencing conversations about Kumasi Eugene's star power.

In one instance, a young girl, likely to be a teenager, was seen crying uncontrollably as Kuami Eugene sang his smash hit single Abena.

The young girl was spotted singing the song's lyrics word-for-word during the emotional moment.

Kuami Eugene's performance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kuami Eugene's moving performance in Kumasi.

QUEEN-FINEST BACKUP said:

Eiiiiii Maame Yaa is your parents aware of this 🥺😂😂🤣herrrrr I will tell your parents

Wapipi wrote:

Mo hw3 Asem 🤣🤣…Kyere se way3 emotional ama kuami eugene ..ed Sheeran de3 wob3 y3 den 🤣🤣

kwabena917 remarked:

I know the gal every party she go and cry, waagyi ruff 💔even Akokoa mehometi she go cry 😳

koteiedna07 shared:

Broken heart wey Dey do am that not Kuami Eugene😂😂😂

sheis.pɛace🌺💕 noted:

no bi billie eilish song mpo oo kuami eugene too you are crying eeii...I'm even feeling shy for you 😂

Kweku Smoke's fan goes viral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady had gone viral after videos of her enjoying herself at Kweku Smoke's Revival concert popped up online.

She was spotted singing Kweku Smoke's Jah Guide, the intro track to his critically acclaimed Kweku Jesus album.

Her video, which became a highlight of the night, reflected how compelling the rapper has been this year

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh