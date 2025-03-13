Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has opened up about the number of surgeries he's had since his shooting accident in December

During his first public appearance after the incident, Kofi clarified various reports on the matter and expressed disappointment in some people

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section of the viral post

Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has for the first time spoken about his eye accident, detailing the circumstances that led to his predicament.

The renowned journalist during a press conference debunked rumours that his eye injury was caused by the debris from gunpowder. Kofi confirmed that he was shot in the eye.

Kofi Adoma speaks on eye surgeries.

Gunman shoots Kofi Adoma in the eye

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, the CEO of Kofi TV and an employee with Angel FM had an eye accident in December, during the Kwafie festival. He has since been missing from both radio and TV production.

The Angel FM broadcaster was taken to Ghanaian hospitals for treatment but efforts to salvage the situation proved futile.

As a result, he was taken abroad for treatment. Kofi has shared what happened when he went to seek treatment abroad.

The broadcaster who could not see with both eyes during the presser complained about a severe headache.

He unveiled that some veins connecting his eye to the brain were affected, leading to his condition. He also stated that he's had seven surgeries following the incident.

Kofi expresses disappointment in Ghanaians

Addressing the media at the press conference held on March 13, 2025, the renowned broadcaster lamented the aftermath of his accident and called out persons he believes have disappointed him.

His first disappointment was with the people of Dormaa and the Dormaahene, whom he referred to as his Kinsmen, over comments they made regarding the incident.

He also expressed disappointment in the CEO of Angel FM, Mr Vincent Opare, whom he accused of choosing the Angel brand over his life.

No arrests have been made

Kofi Adoma and his family stated that no arrest has been made since the incident in December although the matter has been reported to the Ghana Police Service.

