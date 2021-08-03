Stokely has finally dropped the project that he worked on when he visited Ghana

The Grammy-nominated artiste chose to work with award-winning Ghanaian star Kidi on a song

Their song titled Woman celebrated the beauty and essence of black women all over the world

American multi-Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Stokley, has finally dropped his much-anticipated video of ‘Woman’ off his yet to be released album ‘Sankofa’ which featured lynx signee Kidi.

The song which was written and produced (respectively) by Shakespear (Justin Beiber), S.Dot (MJB, Lauryn Hill, Diddy), and Stokley.

According to Stokley, Woman is a love letter to the gender he affectionately refers to as the “greatest producers of life who help shape the world.”

In a line from the song, he appreciates eulogizes women “I’m a king but I still need my rib/ Need a queen that can keep me grounded/ Don’t need no mirror, mirror on the wall to know there’s no world without a woman”

The accompanying visual, directed by REX, sets the scene with vibrant colours against the beautiful Ghana landscape.

Stokley taps into the deep-rooted love and appreciation for the beauty, tenderness, warmth, perseverance, dedication, and dedication strength that all black women exude.

The video, which was first premiered on BETHer and BET Soul stares pretty Ghanaian models and breathtaking scenes from the Western region to the Central region of Ghana. Click here to stream 'Woman'

