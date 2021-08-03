A young University of Ghana graduate has emerged as the valedictorian of the School of Law, Medicine and Dentistry

Christine Selikem bagged three honorary awards during her stay at the university

Her final graduating score was an average of 3.75

A brilliant Ghanaian lady with the name Christine Selikem Lassey, has graduated from the University of Ghana as the Valedictorian with a finishing grade of 3.75.

After completing Accra Girls Senior High School in 2017, Christine gained admission to the University of Ghana, Legon where she pursued a bachelors degree in Law majoring in International Law and Legal studies.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her LinkedIn profile, the gorgeous young lady said she bagged three honour awards as well..

Christine Selikem Lassey graduates as valedictorian from the University of Ghana with 3.75 GPA

She was a beneficiary of the Lebanese Government Scholarship for Brilliant Law students, and this award was presented by the Embassy of Lebanon in Ghana.

Miss Lassey also won a Law challenge competition organised in 2019 and finally turned out as the Valedictorian for the school of law, medicine and dentistry of the University of Ghana in July 2021, Christine revealed on her LinkedIn profile.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sandra A. Martey, a brilliant and beautiful Ghanaian lady, graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) with a first-class and as the valedictorian of her class in 2019.

This happened 10 years after Sandra started studying Economics with Mathematics at the University of Ghana, Legon (UG).

As narrated by popular blogger, Edward Asare on LinkedIn, Sandra was unable to finish her programme at UG successfully as it was not her passion.

She wasn’t enjoying the course. It wasn’t what she wanted but she decided to do it because her Dad chose it for her. Her dream was to read Business Administration," Edward disclosed.

Sandra struggled and had to rewrite lots of papers even after her mates had graduated. She got tired, depressed and gave up on the degree at Legon.

Source: Yen.com.gh