The uber driver claimed the officers of the Ghana Police Service instructed him to pay a fine of Ghc200 for no stated wrongdoing

According to him, they offered to accompany him to the nearest mobile money vendor to withdraw the money for them

The Ghana Police Service has stated via its verified Facebook page that the incident will be investigated

The Ghana Police Service has recently taken to social media to comment on a video in which a young man was narrating how police officials instructed an uber driver to pay Ghc200 for no apparent reason.

The video recorded by a Ghanaian gentleman whose name was not disclosed showed an Uber driver who was being picked on by members of Ghana police allegedly demanding money from him.

The gentleman behind the camera expressed his displeasure about how Ghanaian policemen are treating citizens of the country and their corrupt ways.

The person recording narrated that he picked the uber and just when they were about to take off, a police car drove from nowhere and blocked them

The officers asked the Uber driver to end the trip and instructed him to enter the police car which he respectfully heeded to.

Charged for no crime

Getting out of the police car after some time, the Uber driver revealed he had been instructed to pay Ghc 200 before they let him go.

The Uber driver said after informing the officials he didn't have that much on him, they suggested accompanying him to the nearest mobile money vendor to withdraw the money.

The driver lamented he was being charged for doing nothing wrong.

Sharing the video on their verified Facebook account, Ghana Police Service captioned the post by saying;

The Police Administration is investigating the video attached to this post and its officers who were assigned to the Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number GP 5040. The Administration appreciates the "Whistle-blower" who took the video and will work with him/her in our investigations. The identity of the whistleblower shall be protected. The driver in the video or any other person who may have more information are also encouraged to contact the police on the following numbers: 0244236266, 18555 or 191 or send a WhatsApp message to the Police number 0206639121.

Some months back, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, had allegedly released his latest video.

Dubbed “Bad Cops”, the video showed some persons who appeared to be police officers engaged in various acts of corruption.

“Bad Cops” was the last component of the Tiger Eye PI’s “Ghana’s Soul Takers” documentary which showed some police officers involved in various acts, especially on major roads in Ghana.

“Ghana’s Soul Takers” was designed to expose people who play various roles in causing accidents on the roads.

Source: Yen