A video of a Ghanaian man sharing a painful story of how a friend betrayed him has surfaced on social media

The man in the video stated that he hosted his friend who had no place to stay in an uncle's house, but he ended up letting him down

According to the man, his friend stole money from his Uncle's wife and booted with it, leaving no trace of his whereabouts

A Ghanaian man has recounted a heartbreaking story about how his friend betrayed him. In a video, he noted that he had known this friend for a long time in Kumasi and built a good relationship.

However, they parted ways sometime in life and did not hear from each other for a long time. Years later, they reunited in Accra, only to find his friend in a difficult situation.

He had relocated to Accra and was lodging on the streets since he had no home or money to rent a place. Touched by his story and considering their relationship, he decided to help him.

Then, he lived in his Uncle's house with his Uncle's wife. He told her about the situation and convinced her to let him live with them.

In a TikTok video shared on @Smith_Bluce0, the man noted they lived a peaceful life. His auntie was also good to them, sometimes feeding them from a food joint she operated.

The unexpected happened one day when his auntie returned home with money from her business. According to him, his auntie usually kept her money in a container and kept it in the house.

One morning, they woke up, and the money from her sales was gone. His friend was also nowhere to be found. He suspected his friend had stolen the money and got booted with it. All efforts to reach him proved futile.

Seniorman Layla shares how friend betrayed him

