Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco have been handed a huge boost

Niger overcame the resilience of Sudan by recording a 4-0 win on Thursday in Lome to keep Group F wide open

The Black Stars must secure a win against Angola in Luanda on Friday to stay in contention, following Niger's victory over Sudan

Niger has given Ghana a lifeline in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers by thrashing Sudan 4-0 on Thursday.

Ghana’s qualification hopes had taken a severe hit after last month’s disappointing double-header against Sudan, leaving the Black Stars with only 2 points and on the verge of missing their first AFCON in 20 years.

However, Niger’s dominant win over Sudan in Lome keeps Ghana’s qualification chances alive, even though their fate remains outside their control.

With Sudan holding 7 points, Ghana now has a glimmer of hope for a last-minute qualification to AFCON 2025.

How can the Black Stars qualify?

The Black Stars currently sit fourth in Group 7 with just two points, trailing five points behind second-place Sudan, two points behind third-place Niger, and ten points behind group leaders Angola, who have already qualified for AFCON in Morocco.

Following Niger’s victory over Sudan, Ghana’s hopes now hinge on Sudan losing their final game against Angola on Monday.

Additionally, the Black Stars must secure wins in both of their remaining matches against Angola and Niger to keep their AFCON dream alive.

Any result other than a Sudan loss would almost certainly end Ghana's qualification chances.

What the Black Stars must do

Otto Addo faces the critical task of leading the Black Stars to victory in their remaining matches against Angola and Niger, while relying on a Sudan loss to Angola on Monday to keep Ghana's qualification hopes alive.

Winning these games would not only boost Ghana's chances of reaching AFCON but also begin to restore the trust of Ghanaians, many of whom have lost faith in a team that once brought them immense pride and joy.

Ghana will then qualify if they beat Niger and Sudan loses to Angola. Ghana will then have eight points with Sudan moving to third with seven points.

Black Stars leave for Angola

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars team have left Ghana for Luanda ahead of the penultimate game in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana desperately needs a win against the Palancas Negras with hopes that Sudan loses to Niger to keep their qualifications hopes alive.

The four-time African champions began preparation in Accra, holding a two-day training at the Accra Sports Stadium before departing for Luanda on Wednesday

