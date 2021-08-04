An American lady called Monica Yudsy has also joined the Fix The Country demonstration ongoing in Ghana

According to her, after spending some time in Ghana, she has come to understand the frustration of many young people and wants things to change

Monica also added that the tourism industry in Ghana needs to do more for recognition

A lady identified as Monica Yudsy from America has joined the passionate youth in Ghana to protest for the government to fix the country in the ongoing demonstration.

In a video shared on the Facebook handle of TV3 Ghana, the lady who indicated that she moved to Ghana mainly because of tourism, said she agrees that a lot needs to be fixed.

"Although we moved here because of tourism, I realize that what the youth out here are doing is really powerful and I'm just here to support them," Monica said.

She further added that:

There are so many tourism sites in Ghana that are not getting the recognition they deserve and a lot will improve if authorities fix the country.

Watch the video below:

The Fix The Country demonstration finally came off after a long battle between the conveners of the protest and the authorities.

Initially, the conveners had planned that they were set to hit the street on May 9, 2021, as YEN.com.gh earlier reported.

They wrote to the police to notify them of their intention to storm the streets of the capital in demand of an end to the excruciating hardships in the country.

The police, however, secured an ex parte injunction against the massive demonstration.

As that delayed, Ghanaians living in Spain embarked on a huge demonstration against the Ghana government requesting that the country is fixed by the political leaders.

However, with the help of three lawyers who defended the FixTheCountry movement in court, the injunction was overturned.

The Supreme Court later quashed the High Court injunction on the #FixtheCountry protest.

