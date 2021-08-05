President Akufo-Addo has said he has no regrets about appointing Martin Amidu as the first Special Prosecutor

According to him, despite the many fallouts, he was confident in his decision

He added that the office of the first special prosecutor had the necessary things to make it work

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The resignation of the first special prosecutor, Martin Amidu, came with a lot of controversies amidst media debates.

President Akufo-Addo, through his lawyer, Nana Asante Bediatuo, engaged the first special prosecutor when he raised all forms of concerns.

In spite of all these, Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated that he has no regret appointing Martin Amidu as the country’s first Special Prosecutor.

I have no regrets for appointing Martin Amidu as the first Special Prosecutor Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

“In spite of the unfortunate events that led to the departure of the first occupant of the office, I do not regret making that appointment,” he said.

Akufo-Addo insists that contrary to Amidu's claims of the office not being adequately resourced, the office was fully resourced for him to undertake its work without any problem.

He made this known during the swearing-in of Kissi Agyebeng as the country's second special prosecutor.

President Akufo-Addo, however, noted that Agyebeng will be given all the support he requires to make his work easy.

Akufo-Addo swears in Kissi Agyebeng

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally sworn in private Legal practitioner, Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng as the new Special Prosecutor of Ghana.

He was administered the Oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

Kissi Agyebeng becomes the youngest and second person to occupy the office of Special Prosecutor after Martin Amidu resigned amidst controversy.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen