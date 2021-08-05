A video interview with the granddaughter of the man who established the very first photo studio in Ghana has surfaced on the internet

Kate revealed that the studio was established in 1922 and will be 100 years soon

The studio houses rare photos of some past prominent Ghanaians including Kwame Nkrumah in his school days

There are also pictures of the members of the Akufo-Addo family

YEN.com.gh has sighted a video of a 98-year-old studio reported to be housing very rare photos of Kwame Nkrumah, the Akufo-Addo family and others.

In the video spotted on GhanaWeb TV on youtube, it is indicated that the photo studio situated in James Town is the oldest in Ghana, having been established in 1922.

According to the publication, the studio was established by a Ghanaian-born man called J.K Bruce Vanderpuije, having been inspired by the things that were happening around back then.

Back then, 23-year-old Bruce decided to purchase a camera and capture all the memories.

He named his studio, Deo Gratias, which translated as 'Thanks be to God' in Latin.

This passion began to pay off eventually and brought Bruce many opportunities to photograph high profile individuals.

Some of the people he captured were the Akufo-Addo family, Kwame Nkrumah in his school-going days at Achimota, JB Danquah and many others.

The studio is currently managed by the granddaughter of Vanderpuije, Mrs Kate Tamakloe.

Watch the video below;

