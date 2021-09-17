@Gambo_ii, a young man on Twitter, has revealed 5 huge phone repair shops that he owns in 5 regions in Ghana

According to him, his goal is to actually expand the business and have one in each of the 16 regions of Ghana

Social media users have been celebrating @gambo_ii for his great works in the comment section of the post he made

A young Ghanaian man has caused a stir on Twitter on his handle @gambo_ii after sharing the hustle he has been working on for some years now.

In a post that YEN.com.gh sighted, @gambo_ii indicated and added pictures to prove that he owns five different phone repair shops that are located in five of Ghana's regions.

According to the young businessman, his goal for the near future is to be able to open the shops in each of the 16 regions of Ghana.

"Here’s 1 of my shops called “My Cellphone Repairs” that I own. Currently have 5 locations in Ghana… Accra AnC Mall/Eastern Region/ 2 in Kumasi / Sunyani…goal is to have one in every region," Gambo_ii mentioned.

Meet the young man who owns massive phone repair shops at 5 locations in Ghana Credit: @gambo_ii

Source: Twitter

The post heaped hundreds of reactions at the time of this report although it was not put up long ago.

Social media reactions

Below were some of the comments shared.

@whollypablo said:

Boss please I de beg don't ignore me help me get something for my junior brother who is in prempeh college but can't get money for school as resumes it hurt me badly we lost our father in 2005 massacre in Gambia then former president killing almost 44Ghanaians up till now no Just.

@fiifismileglori indicated:

Enter street pick shoes and hawk around .i started 50cedis business and now I'm smiling .

@AnokyeAndrews3 stated:

It’s true and the one at Sunyani is the best in town in terms of quality product.

See the post below

Source: Yen.com.gh