Kafui Danku recently shared photos with her daughter, Baby Lorde, as they spent time in Canada

Lorde's quick growth and resemblance to her mother in the photos have got many people excited

Lydia Forson, Selassie Ibrahim, and many others have reacted the photos

Actress Kafui Danku has released new family photos with her first child and only daughter, Baby Lorde.

The photos have Danku and Baby Lorde spending some time together in what looks like an all-girls outing.

Dressed casually, the actress and her daughter sat on a mat on a green grass park with some trees around.

Kafui Danku's daughter Baby Lord looking all-grown Photo source: @kafuidanku

The two had different cups in their hands as they smiled at the cameras for the photos. In the second photo, Danku and Baby Lorde had toned down their smile and changed their pose.

Danku shared the photo on her Instagram page on Thursday, August 5, 2021, with the caption:

"Love Is Love @babylordethefirst."

From the location tag on the photo, Danku and her daughter were having fun at Richmond Green, a recreational centre in Richmond Hill in Ontario in Canada,

Celebs and fans react

The photos of Kafui Danku and her daughter have gained a lot of attention from her colleague celebrities and fans. Some of the comments have been compiled below.

Actress Lydia Forson (lydiaforson) was impresed with Bby Lord's growth:

"My Scorpio baby all grown up."

Atress Selassie Ibrahim (selassie_ibrahim) described the photos as cute:

"Cute❤️❤️❤️."

Actor and producer Kobi Rana (kobirana) said:

"I need a backup heart to love this enough ."

Glitz Africa founder Caludi Lumor (claudialumor) talked about the mother and daughter's resemblance:

"Wow resemblance ❤️❤️❤️."

susana_mamle also saw astriking resemblance:

"Mummy's photocopy ❤️."

im_ny19 talked about Lorde's growth:

"Look at the all grown-up pumpkin ‼️‼️. I will literally post her baby pictures on my status every single day, look at Lordeeeeeeeee now❤️."

Baby Lorde bio

Baby Lorde is officially known born Lorde Ivana Pitcher. She was born on October 26, 2016, and will be five years in a few months.

As earlier stated, Lorde is the first child and the girl among the two children of Kafui Danku and her Canadian husband, Kojo Pitcher.

Lorde's younger brother, Titan, was born in 2019.

Source: Yen