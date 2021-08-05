Kuami Eugene has taken his fans back to when he was 14 years old with a throwback video

The video shows Eugene exhibiting an impressive talent as a rapper back then

Many followers have been impressed by his versatility and have praised him

Highlife sensation Kuami Eugene, known in private life as Eugene Marfo, has not been on the music scene for too long but he is often considered one of the most gifted musical talents.

This stems from his ability to deliver on almost every aspect of making music. He is a singer, rapper, instrumentalist, and beatmaker.

It seems Eugene's versatility has been with him for a very long time, a throwback video of the singer has shown.

Kuami Eugene was already a good rapper at 14 Photo source: @kuamieugene

The throwback video shared by Eugene on his Instagram shows him exhibiting impressive talent in rap in his early teens.

Rapping on the beat of Asem' No More Kpayor, Kuami Eugene dropped some really good bars.

At a point, he roped in the names of rapper Okyeame Kwame and Nadia Buari in wordplay to complete his bars.

Sharing the video Kuami Eugene indicated that the video was recorded when he was about 14 years old.

"Young RockStar God Is Good. 14yr Old Boy In Fadama Chasing His Dreams," his caption to the video read.

Reactions

Kuami Eugene's dexterity in rap in the video has got many of his followers impressed and full of praise for him.

YEN.com has compiled some of the reactions from her followers below.

Medikal's wife Fella Makafui (fellamakafui) said:

"Allah give them ."

Rapper Okyeame Kwame (okyeamekwame) said:

"Talent Overload I heard my name in there."

Actress Gloria Sarfo (gloriaosarfo) said:

"WoW Impressive even at the time You were born to do this #BornStar #Rockstar."

ama_ghana_gh said:

"What you can't do does not exist...eeii to much TALENT ❤️."

ayam_nkansah said:

"Herrrrhhhh you spit so much bars Herhhh."

hajia2real said:

"KUAMI !!! my family wants to book you we beg you for august 27!!! pleaseee."

Source: Yen Ghana