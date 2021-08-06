The New Patriotic Party (NPP), was founded on July 28, 1992, with the aim of bringing together like-minded citizens of the country so that they may strive for Freedom and Justice.

The party was founded at the time where the country had begun to practice democratic governance after years of military rule.

Since the democratization of the country in 1992, it has been one of the two major political parties in Ghanaian politics with its biggest opposition being the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

From 2001 to 2009, former president John Agyekum Kufuor was the NPP candidate that won the elections and led the country for eight years.

After several failed attempts Akufo-Addo was able to win the election and has been leading the country since 2017 and will hopefully end in 2024.

The NPP has under its government chalked some successes since its existence 29 years ago.

In view of this, YEN.com.gh has compiled some 22 top achievements of the NPP since its 29 years in existence.

National Youth Employment Program National Health Insurance Scheme Free Senior High School Programme School feeding program Capitation grant Free maternal care Metro Mass Transit National Ambulance Service Students Loan Trust Fund Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Digital addressing SYSTEM Zipline medical drone National Identification Authority Public Procurement Authority Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Single Spine Salary System National Pensions Regulatory Authority Mobile Money Interoperability Astroturf for Zongo communities Restoration of teachers and nursing allowance Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) Planting for food and Jobs

Sefa Kayi appointed board chair of NPA

Meanwhile, Ghana's sensational and vibrant Radio and TV journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has been appointed as a board member for the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The host of the Kokrokro morning show on Peace FM was sworn in on Friday, August 8, 2021, according to a publication by Ghanaweb.

YEN.com.gh sighted the name of the 'Chairman General' as he is popularly called, among listed board members of NPA on their official website.

