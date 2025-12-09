Ghanaian immigration consultant Elijah Nana Yaw Konadu, known as Tips & Gist on TikTok, shared how Ghanaians can get US and Canadian visas to watch the 2026 World Cup

He shared that the Canadian visa process from Ghana can take a long time, with fees involved, but hinted there may be ways to speed things up before the showpiece tournament

For the US, he recommended applying for a B1/B2 visa and preparation of key documents, booking of flights, and purchasing game tickets early enough

Elijah Nana Yaw Konadu, known on TikTok as Tips & Gist, has shared a detailed guide on how Ghanaians wishing to watch Ghana play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup can get their visas for both the United States and Canada.

The Ghana Black Stars will play matches in both countries, and fans who wish to go and watch the national team in action will have to apply for visas to access both countries.

Ghana's first match will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, USA, against Panama.

The second match will be played at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada, against England.

The last group-stage match will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA, against Croatia.

As a result, fans who wish to go witness the much-anticipated matches will need to obtain visas for both the USA and Canada.

Immigration consultant shares steps for Canadian visa

Elijah explained that in order to obtain a visitor visa for Canada, Ghanaians will need to create an IRCC Visa Account and gather all the necessary documents to submit their application.

The next step is to attend a biometrics appointment at VFS Global, followed by an interview to complete the visa process.

Finally, Elijah Nana Yaw Konadu notes that the processing time for Ghana's applicants is very long at this point, as it can take up to 518 days for the Canadian visa application to be processed, so the earlier you apply, the better.

He was also optimistic that processing times could be reduced to approximately three months, which would allow fans enough time to obtain their visas in advance of the World Cup.

The Canadian visa application fee is $100 CAD, plus an additional $85 CAD for biometric data collection.

Processing times for visa applications vary among countries. Some examples of waiting periods are: 71 days for the UAE, 61 days for Qatar, 49 days for the UK and 35 days for Germany.

Immigration consultant shares steps for US visa

For those from Ghana applying for U.S. documents, fans will need either a B2 Visa or a B1/B2 Visa. As it stands, the majority of applicants from Ghana usually apply for a B1/B2 Visa.

The process consists of completing the DS-160 Application (which generates a confirmation number), paying the MRV fee ($185), and scheduling an interview (currently, times for interviews in Ghana can take up to 8 months).

After scheduling an interview, it is recommended that fans purchase airline tickets & book hotel accommodation, purchase tickets for the World Cup via FIFA’s official page, and prepare a detailed itinerary, including bank statements and personal information relevant to their application.

Watch the full explanation video below:

Elijah’s guidance offers practical insights for Ghanaians eager to support the Black Stars on the world stage. With proper preparation and timely applications, fans can secure the necessary visas to witness Ghana’s historic journey at the 2026 World Cup across the US and Canada.

White House declines to rule out the possibility of raids during the 2026 World Cup as the US gov't continues to enforce President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Photo: Peter Coleman.

