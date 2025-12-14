Callum Hudson-Odoi stole the spotlight with a brace against Mohammed Kudus’ Tottenham Hotspur as Nottingham Forest cruised to a 3-0 victory

The Hudson-Odoi-led rout brought Tottenham’s two-game winning run across all competitions to an end, with Kudus enduring one of his quietest displays

The performance has reignited debate among fans, with mixed reactions emerging over Hudson-Odoi’s potential switch to Ghana ahead of the 2026 World Cup

A CAF-accredited journalist argues that the 25-year-old would add to Ghana's quality ahead of next year's global showpiece

Ghanaian football supporters found themselves split once again after Callum Hudson-Odoi delivered a standout display that dominated conversations long after the final whistle.

The English-born winger, on December 14, 2025, produced a match-winning performance as Nottingham Forest thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in a Premier League clash that also featured Black Stars talisman Mohammed Kudus.

Hudson-Odoi excels, Kudus flops in Nottingham win

Hudson Odoi, who had not scored since August 24 against Crystal Palace, stepped up emphatically.

According to BBC Sport, the 25-year-old struck twice and provided the assist for Ibrahim Sangare’s stunning effort, pushing Forest five points clear of the relegation zone.

His influence was impossible to ignore. He finished the afternoon with two goals, one assist, two created chances and two successful dribbles. WhoScored awarded him an outstanding rating of 9.22, underlining a performance that set him apart.

Across the pitch, Kudus endured a frustrating afternoon. Despite scoring his first Champions League goal for Spurs days earlier, he struggled to impose himself as Forest seized control.

Disappointingly, Kudus' teammates Archie Gray and Guglielmo Vicario played a role in gifting two goals, but Hudson-Odoi still seized the moment with sharp movement and ruthless finishing.

The performance did more than damage Tottenham. It reopened long-standing conversations about Odoi’s international future, particularly his possible switch to Ghana.

Fans divided over Hudson-Odoi's switch

Soon after the final whistle, Ghanaian supporters took to social media with sharply contrasting opinions. Some felt his quality was undeniable, while others remained unmoved due to past decisions.

@EdwardOben50380 wrote:

“He has done well but still can not be called to play for Ghana because he is disrespectful of us by turning down our invitation when we needed him to come help qualify us to the World Cup.”

@david_sekp97833 stressed:

“He should forget the Black Stars call period.”

Others took the opposite stance.

@MaryAfua_ demanded:

“Bring Hudson-Odoi to Ghana Blackstars wai.”

@jstarcity added:

“I think Hudson-Odoi playing for Ghana would put Ghana in one of the best attacking teams at the tournament.”

The renewed debate follows reports that Hudson Odoi has been working quietly to sort out paperwork needed for a potential switch.

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, he has represented England from under-16 through under-21 levels and has three senior caps.

He previously held talks with Ghana officials during a visit to Accra in 2021, and holds a Ghanaian passport, according to Flashscore.

The report also indicates that the winger's potential switch is hinged on his consistency at the club level.

Hudson-Odoi will be a great addition

Stephen Zando of Luv FM believes bridges can still be rebuilt during an interview with YEN.com.gh:

“Look, a player of his calibre should always be a welcome addition to the Black Stars, and his recent performance against Tottenham only highlights what he will add to the team.

"Nonetheless, the challenge was his posture when the GFA approached him a couple of years ago. For me, I think in football, you don't keep permanent issues, and we should get past this and welcome him with both hands.”

For now, Hudson-Odoi’s future remains open-ended, shaped by form, timing and willingness on both sides.

Hudson-Odoi wants Ghana switch

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Callum Hudson-Odoi had considered switching his international allegiance to Ghana ahead of the country’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup, according to musician King Promise.

The TGMA Artiste of the Year also said he has been trying to convince Hudson-Odoi and Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah to commit to the Black Stars.

