The US government has barred Ghana from receiving foreign assistance, including development loans and flagship programs such as the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

This is because Ghana failed to meet its debt obligations to the US.

The US is imposing financial aid restrictions on Ghana in 2026 because of debt issues

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that, according to an Economic Intelligence Report, the move is guided by the “debt default restriction” in Section 7012 of the FY 2025 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act (SFOAA).

This bars aid to countries that have defaulted on sovereign debt owed to, or guaranteed by, a US person or certain official creditors and have not completed a restructuring agreement.

Both the Millennium Challenge Corporation and the US State Department confirmed compliance with the law on August 6, 2025.

Two key defaults appear to have triggered Section 7012’s application to Ghana.

Specific reasons for the restrictions on Ghana

The primary issue stems from Ghana’s announcement on December 19, 2022, that it would suspend payments on most of its external public debt, including Eurobonds, commercial term loans, and most bilateral debt.

The second default concerns $251 million in outstanding payments to several US companies, including Twin City Energy, American Tower Company, GSM, Chubb, Kosmos Energy, and Zipline.

Some of these obligations, such as those to Twin City Energy and Chubb, are backed by the U.S. government’s Development Finance Corporation (DFC), raising concerns about U.S. taxpayer exposure.

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch (R-Idaho) has repeatedly highlighted these arrears, noting that Ghana prioritised payments to Chinese creditors while falling behind on obligations to US firms.

The outstanding payments are linked to the government or government-controlled entities like the Electricity Company of Ghana.

They are considered political and legal failures of the state and its agencies to honour public commitments, rather than defaults by private companies.

The government has classified these obligations as part of the $2.6 billion “energy-sector legacy debt” accumulated over time.

Source: YEN.com.gh