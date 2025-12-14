Erling Haaland has surpassed an incredible Cristiano Ronaldo goalscoring record, doing so in record-shattering style for Manchester City

The ex-Borussia Dortmund star opened the scoring against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon with a brilliant goal

The Norwegian phenomenon reached the milestone in fewer matches, making him the fastest player in league history to do so

Arsenal may currently lead the Premier League, but few would be surprised if Manchester City hunt them down before the 2025/26 season ends, with Erling Haaland spearheading the charge.

The Norwegian forward is once again producing a standout campaign under Pep Guardiola and netted his 16th league goal of the season just before half-time away at Crystal Palace.

Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City against Crystal Palace. Photo: Vince Mignott.

Source: Getty Images

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, Haaland has continued to smash records, further underlining the extraordinary scoring levels he has maintained across his four seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

With his latest strike, the prolific striker is now averaging an incredible 0.89 goals per Premier League match, comfortably ahead of club legend Sergio Agüero and Harry Kane, who both finished their top-flight careers with an average of 0.67.

Haaland surpasses Ronaldo

In another astonishing milestone, the Norwegian has now struck his 146th goal for Manchester City, moving him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of goals scored for English clubs, with the Portuguese icon netting 145 times for Manchester United, per ESPN.

Erling Haaland overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo in goals for English Clubs. Photos: Alex Pantling/ Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

Haaland’s tally is spread across competitions, with 101 goals coming in the Premier League, one in the League Cup, nine in the FA Cup, 32 in the Champions League and three at the Club World Cup.

In the league alone, he has already registered 120 goal contributions, 101 goals and 19 assists, from just 113 appearances.

Meanwhile, Haaland becomes the 35th member of the Premier League 100 club, and the seventh player to achieve the feat while representing Manchester City.

He joins Andy Cole, Sergio Aguero, Frank Lampard, Robbie Fowler, Nicolas Anelka and Raheem Sterling.

Man City thrash Crystal Palace

According to the Premier League, Haaland hits brace as Man City close to within two points of leaders Arsenal with 3-0 win at Crystal Palace

Manchester City moved back within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal as Erling Haaland scored twice in a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Haaland opened the scoring with a downward header from Matheus Nunes' cross after 41 minutes, though City came under plenty of pressure against their FA Cup final conquerors from last season.

Yeremy Pino and Adam Wharton struck the woodwork in either half for Oliver Glasner's hosts, but Man City pulled clear in the latter stages.

Phil Foden struck from 20 yards out in the 69th minute, following Rayan Cherki's solo run, and Haaland then made it 3-0 with a late penalty after Savinho was felled by Dean Henderson.

While City are back within touching distance of the summit, Palace stay fifth in the table, eight points worse off than Pep Guardiola's side.

