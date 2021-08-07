Singer Mzvee's cover photo for her single Vanity appears on the Faces of Afrobeats Billboard in Times Square, New York City in the United States

It is part of creative content developed by Spotify to highlight the singer and her newly released single

Mzvee dropped Vanity in May 2021

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian Afropop and dancehall musician, Mzvee, real name Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, has been featured on the Faces of Afrobeats Billboard by Spotify in Times Square, New York City in the United States.

The award-winning songstress, in May this year, released her single titled Vanity, featuring Black Arm Entertainment frontline act, Kelvyn Boy, born Kelvyn Brown, which is now available on the Faces of Afrobeats Playlist on Spotify.

The feature is part of creative content developed by Spotify to give exposure to Afrobeats talents such as Mzvee.

Mzvee featured on Faces of Afrobeats Billboard in New York, stunning video pops up. Image: Mzvee

Source: Instagram

In a post on Mzvee's Instagram page, the Hallelujah hitmaker disclosed that:

''My New single Vanity is now available on FACES OF AFROBEATS PLAYLIST ON SPOTIFY ,'' she said.

The cover photo for the smash single, Vanity, which has the singer's hands place on both sides of her head, appears on the Faces of Afrobeats Billboard in Times Square New York City.

Mzvee appears on the billboard rocking curly short hair and a revealing dress. She is yet another Ghanaian to appear on a global billboard in the US.

Ghanaian dancehall musicians, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, British-Ghanaian recording artist, Fuse ODG, DJ Switch, and a few others have received international recognition on the New York Times Square Billboard.

Watch the video below;

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, is clearly feeling herself as she has uploaded multiple photos flexing her hourglass figure, informing her fans that they cannot touch but only feel her looks from a distance.

In the photos delivered on her Instagram page, the wife of Ghanaian rapper Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, appears in a leopard-themed outfit, beaming with different signature poses.

She rocked long black weaves and heels to enhance her looks while brandishing her curves in one of the photos.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh