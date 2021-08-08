- A police officer has been arrested following a note by a policewoman found dead in a hotel

- Timothy Dampare's name was in the letter

- Investigations are ongoing into the police woman's death

It turns out that Timothy Dampare, the police officer whose name is in a letter by deceased Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei, has been picked up by the police.

Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei was found dead in her hotel room. The hotel manager, upon suspecting she has taken her life, called the police.

Policewoman dead in hotel: Police arrests Timothy Dampare

The letter to Timothy Dampare read:

"Dear Timothy Dampare, I told you that I owed people money and you decided to help me, and you have refused to help me so if anything happens, you have caused it, Mr. Timothy Dampare. Thank you."

Confirming the arrest, the Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh explained that Timothy assists with investigations.

"We have picked up Timothy Dampare for investigations. The family of the deceased policewoman is yet to be informed about the death of their daughter. Investigations have already intensified," he told Joy FM.

