Manasseh Azure Awuni has sworn to expose the rot in the government as long as he remains a journalist

The Award-winning journalist revealed that he together with another Ghanaian helped the Norwegian journalist to expose the government in the over-priced Sputnik Vaccine.

According to him, the narrative that he was exposing the government out of hat did not make sense

He further stated that that will not stop him from doing what he is doing

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Accra - Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has vowed that as long as he remains a journalist, he would report any shady deal that will cause financial loss to the state.

A recent Facebook post by Manasseh Azure Awuni as sighted by YEN.com.gh has revealed the report about the overpriced Sputnik Vaccine was exposed by a Norwegian journalist together with himself and one Frederick Asiamah.

According to him, these Norwegian journalists were the same people who exposed the rot in the Ameri Power deal in 2016.

As long as I remain a journalist I will report shady deals - Manassah Azure vows Photo credit: Manasseh Azure Awuni

Source: UGC

He said the narrative most people have formed is that he is doing all he is doing out of hatred for the government is unfounded.

As long as I remain a journalist and as long as the government of Ghana keeps awarding dubious contracts to the Jospong Group, I will continue to report. The narrative that I am doing this out of hatred doesn't make sense and it won't stop me," he said.

His post has generated massive reactions, with many calling on him to do his best to expose every rot that has plagued the country.

Nelson N-yanbini encouraged him to expose every rot in the country.

I don't doubt your independence of thought. Keep it up until the few level-headed beings available take action. Expose every rot and save this country.

Abisiga Ayeebo Bismark has obviously seen that Manasseh did not hate the government but was only on the lookout for fraudulent things.

What makes me take him seriously is his unbias investigation and reportage. In 2016, I thought he hate NDC but now NPP people think he hate NPP but it doesn't take much effort to understand Manasseh Azure Awuni.

Kingsley Flexible said except for a few journalists like Manasseh, Ghanaian journalists are corrupt.

Ghana journalists except for a few are very corrupt! And they don't learn as well! But you, are exceptional. Go on, we are concretely behind you.

Newman Sedem praised and prayed for divine protection for Manasseh.

Blessing to the Norwegian journalists. Their patriotism and dedication to the course of journalism to Ghana is more than some Ghanaian ones we know. And ohh, Manasseh will always be the eyes of investigative journalism in our country. A lot have you exposed and may you be guarded by the Almighty to expose many.

Elizabeth Vaah believes posterity will be the best judge.

Well done. Keep it up. Posterity will be the best judge.

Maame Jane Gerarda said Ghana is just a pitiful country.

I wonder what really occupies the brain of some people. Ghana is just pitiful

Overpriced Sputnik Vaccine deal

Earlier reports revealed that Ghana was cited by Norwegian news portals in an investigative report for buying the Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)

According to the report, it was being bought through some businessmen at an overpriced unit cost of $19 which was almost double the original price of $10.

The Ministry of Health in a statement explained that the vaccines were bought at that price for some peculiar reasons.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh