A Ghanaian woman has once again taken to social media to express her grievance about her sister's daughter she adopted upon her death.

In a post by a popular Ghanaian Facebook relationship page, Manokekame, the woman narrated exactly how she discovered her husband having an affair with their adopted child.

She recounted that her daughter was adopted about 20 years ago after her stepsister passed on whiles giving birth to her.

Her husband came to Ghana from the US and after he last left, she noticed a change in the attitude of her stepdaughter towards her, the anonymous lady revealed.

Noticing how her husband defended their daughter anytime she had complaints about her attitude, she began having doubts, the lady added.

She recently found out her husband has been in Ghana for a while without her knowledge.

The lady claimed she called the roommate of her adopted daughter, a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology after attempts to reach her proved futile.

It was at that point she found out her husband is in town and was on a house-hunting expedition with their daughter.

I've been trying to reach them both since then to no avail. I'm very furious. I'll pretend not to know anything till have proof so he doesn't find any excuses, she lamented

Some netizens who found this very distasteful and had this to say;

Bannerman Clinton commented:

How I wish God could have putting a mini screen on our forehead to indicate who has good or bad intentions. Sometimes going good kraaa makes you lose alot . People nowadays are just taking negative advantage over good people who help them. May God forgive us . Both of them are a disgrace to the word called family .

From Abdullah Hamdiya:

Wat u need to do is, pretend as if u don't know, demand money and set a well business, even let her build a house for ur children, make sure de house papers are in ur children's names, don't waste ur time for nothing,if u make a scene, and anger can destroy ur sacrifice,if u get wat u want and u have de evidence den u react, never trust too much

Efo Adevu Alex:

Mankind eerrrr hmmmm. Cooperate with her friends, they can reveal that location. Just don't go and cause any harm. Do it for your evidence. You can divorce if u so wish.

Rossi Korkor Nartei

This one di33 you should catch them live with a witness paaaa. Deal with the man paaa and leave him but don't spare your niece. Let her know you will deal with her too. nonsense!

