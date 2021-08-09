Nursing is, undoubtedly, one of the most cherished professions in Ghana

Time and again, YEN.com.gh put up heartwarming publications about nurses who were performing wonders in various ways

A good example was a Ghanaian nurse by the name Elizabeth Owusua who combined her work as a nurse with that of a lawyer as she served in both capacities, day and night.

Recently, YEN.com.gh decided to ask the general public about the impression they have about nurses.

See the post below:

There were thousands of reactions with many interesting revelations about the notions Ghanaians carry in general about the health professionals.

Below were some of them.

1. They are kind and caring

Queen Sena:

My love is a nurse and I can tell you that nurses are Soo kind and caring..it's only those depressed ones that made people have bad mentality about nurses..u can insult me, it doesn't kill

Beautiful Ghanaian nurses Credit: LinkedIn, Nancy Pearl Agyapong

Source: UGC

2. They give their best

Eric Nketsiah:

Somehow good in the morning but ...... in midday ooo, but we have the best of nurses in Ghana just that most don't have enough time

3. They are great assets to Ghana

Abi Wisdom:

They are an asset to the Country, Setani Cephas and Leonard Mordecai Kutih are clear examples.. Some of us appreciate your efforts in making society a better place.

4. They do better than how the public paints them

Marlon Kwabena Morgan:

I heard they were arrogant until I entered KATH in kumasi that was when I realised that,whatever was said about them was a myth and since then I have to love nurses so much that,I wanted to marry one.i love the nursing profession

5. Some frown a lot

Naimatu Sulley:

Some are not nice to patients.when attending to them, immediately they see you nor they frown their face.

6. They don't have time

Biga Suka:

Awesome they say they are but I don't have any personal experience or connection with them. I LOVE them but they don't have enough time bcos of their busy schedules. Aaaaah one leave a year de3 enes3n?

7. Many don't respect

Dia Mond:

Most of them don't respect and they also don't respect their selves... they like boyfriend boyfriend sem... but above all some of them are decent others too Charley I don't want to talk much... bye

In another exciting story, Wonder Jodocus is a graduate nurse who runs his own business as an okada rider.

He earned a Bachelor of Public Health Nursing degree from the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

The 26-year-old nurse is hunting a new lucrative job that is less risky.

