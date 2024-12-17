A human-themed cake made specially for Adwoa Jannis as she celebrated her 35th birthday has melted hearts online

The talented baker who doubles as a soldier opened up on the creative process and inspiration behind the human-themed cake

The video of the beautiful masterpiece has earned the talented baker a lot of praise on social media

Theophilus Amenyo, a Ghanaian military man who also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of his company, Baker's King, has turned heads online after his well-sculpted human-themed cake for Adwoa Jannis' birthday party went viral.

The human-themed cake was one of five cakes made by a talented baker for Adwoa Jannis, who threw a lavish party to celebrate her 35th birthday.

A Ghanaian soldier who designed five cakes for Adwoa Jannis' birthday party. Photo credit: @de_bakers_king/Instagram @adwoajannis/Instagram

A video shared on his official Instagram account of the business showed the huge artwork placed in the centre of the venue of the party.

The post explained that the inspiration behind the cake was to create something that would reflect the celebrant's luxurious lifestyle yet humble persona.

Theophilus Amenyo opens up on the cake design

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Theophilus Amenyo opened up about the creative process of making that cake and disclosed that it took him and three staff members of his company two weeks to complete the masterpiece.

He also disclosed that the human-themed cake had edible and non-edible parts.

"This is a human-figure birthday cake made for a boujee personally. It’s actually not the regular type of cake. The cake has both edible and non-edible features, all coming together to create this artistic masterpiece.

I made five stunning cakes for the celebrant, but this particular one was spectacular. From the structure of the woman's figure nicely shaped to the details, both edible and non-edible, everything was just on point. Both the celebrant and guests were wowed when the cake arrived in the hall. It took me two weeks of continuous work day and night to structure the cake and source materials."

At the time time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 500 and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate the baker

Social media users who took to the video's comment section video celebrated the young man for coming up with such a masterpiece.

obrempongshotit reacted:

"That’s Bakers bro."

brakobby_fitness indicated:

"Wow, this cake looks stunning! Almost too good to eat."

lumax2004200 reacted:

"Eii my bro dey worry Africa, ."

