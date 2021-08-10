Beverly Afaglo has come back to express her appreciation to individuals who have supported her and reached out to her

In a post on her Instagram page, Beverly mentioned eight individuals who according to her have come through quickly

She gave special thanks to Yvonne Nelson for setting up a 'GoFund Me' for her

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo, who was earlier reported by YEN.com.gh to have lost her house with everything in it to a fire outbreak on Monday, August 7, 2021, has come out to show her appreciation to some well-known people in the media space.

From the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Beverly said she has learnt to trust Jesus through it all.

She went ahead to express her gratitude to all for the well wishes and prayers.

The Ghanaian actress went ahead to express her gratitude to seven specific individuals which included; Stonebwoy, Elikem Kumordzie, BIGV, Dentaa Amoateng, Peter Ritchie, @shethevoice on Instagram and finally to Yvonne Nelson.

To these people she said; Big thanks for coming through so quickly, my family appreciates the love.

To Yvonne specifically, Beverly thanked her for setting up a 'Gofund me' for her.

Beverly Afaglo also expressed her gratitude to all her colleagues and Showbiz personalities that have reached out to her.

Check out her post below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, some minutes after sharing the heartbreaking news, Beverly has shared more videos of firefighters attempting to quench the fire.

From her caption, she indicated that the Ghana fire service reported on time after being called but they failed to perform their duties on time as they were not prepared.

The sad mother narrated that, the firefighters could not enter the house forever 40 minutes due to the heavy smoke mainly because the rights protective gears were not available.

