President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo since he won the 2020 elections and continued with his work in 2021, has made some appointments to public institutions.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

The see appointments have seen some party faithfuls and neutrals receive high-profile appointments from the president.

YEN.com.gh has however listed some 13 people who have been appointed by the president to occupy and take over the affairs of some government institutions.

Although some of them are more than the statutory 60 years to be spent in public offices, the president deemed it fit to put them in charge of those institutions.

Below is the list of some 13 people who have gotten appointments from the president;

Akufo-Addo appoints Kweku Asomah Cheremeh as High Commissioner to India Sefa Kayi as board member to National Petroleum Authority Elizabeth Ohene to chair SSNIT board Akuffo-Dampara as Inspector General of Police Farouk Mahama Sammy Awuku as Director-General of National Lottery Authority Edward Boateng as Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery Kennedy Agyapong as Board Chair of Ghana Gas Mustapha Hamid as CEO of National Petroleum Authority Peter Mac Manu as COCOBOD Board Chair Mike Oquaye Junior as CEO of Free Zones Authority Henry Nana Boakye as Board Chairman of Buffer Stock Company Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng as the Special Prosecutor

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In other news, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Makhtoum, the Dubai-based businessman at the centre of the botched Sputnik V procurement saga has finally refunded $2.4million to the government.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, dated August 11, 2021, addresses Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the acting chief director of the Ministry of Health, indicates that once the money is confirmed as received, a receipt should be sent.

“The SWIFT and the payment advice for the refund is hereby attached for your reference and record…Kindly issue us a payment receipt once the funds have been credited into the Government bank account,” the letter noted.

Source: Yen