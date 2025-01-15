Dee Money, in a video that has surfaced on social media, hung out with Nigerian musician Davido's cousin Adikeke Adeleke

In the video, the beautiful recorded herself while walking side by side with Dee Money and sipping a glass of champaign

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were surprised and happy to see the pair together and wondered if they were just friends

Ghanaian musician Dee Money was spotted spending time with Adenike Adeleke, Davido's cousin, in a viral video that has caused a stir on social media.

In the video, Adenike, popularly known as Nikos Babi, was seen walking alongside Dee Money while holding a glass of champagne in the streets of Accra. The two appeared happy as Adenike filmed their interaction. She mentioned excitedly that Dee Money had got her walking the streets of Ghana.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section of the video, which was shared on TikTok with reactions. Many Ghanaians expressed surprise and happiness at seeing them together. Others speculated about their relationship, wondering if they were just friends or something more.

The speculation comes amid ongoing rumours linking Adenike Adeleke to Nigerian music producer and singer Young Jonn, whose real name is John Saviours Udomboso. Recent photos of Adenike and Young Jonn in sultry poses had already sparked speculations about a possible romance.

In the viral pictures, Young Jonn, who featured on King Promise's Terminator, was seen holding Adenike closely while she kissed him on the cheek, which led fans to believe they were dating. Adenike later shared more pictures of herself with Young Jonn, further fueling the rumours.

Dee Money and Davido's cousin spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

♉️ reacted:

"Ei Ataankpa, you snatched Young John’s woman."

kaneamedia🇬🇭 said:

"No Kumasi artiste have fashion sense more than you mantse .. swegg , drip lord."

biggymick commented:

"Attaa kpa 🔥🔥🔥 pls this one died make wild."

Ayam Kincade reacted:

"Swears I didn’t recognize him till the lady said his name."

🦅 asked:

"Noh be Young John woman be this??"

Nana Kwame Opoku reacted:

"When it comes to dressing don’t mess with the Saturday borns they are different."

Eric kwesi Adeti 🦋❣️ commented:

"So this was the dee money boys wer comparing Oseikrom to hah😂😂 dee moneey be the boss."

TailorIvan said:

"Nobody for Ghana here go fit this guy when it comes to dressing … I mean nobody."

popsicle 109 commented:

"she dawg yung jon?"

Dino 👽wrote:

"Attakpa dem chill with the girls 💔😂."

Davido congratulates John Dumelo

Davido recently aslo trended in Ghana after he went out of his wat to send John Dumelo a beautiful congratulatry message on his inauguration as a member of parliament.

John Dumelo, who is MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, was elated by the congratulatory message and also took to social media to show his appreciation for Davido for his kind words.

YEN.com.gh reported that Davido's kind act moved many Ghanaians, who sang his praises for being a supportive individual despite not being Ghanaians.

