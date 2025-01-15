A former West Ham scout has dropped a huge transfer update about Black Stars' attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Kudus has been linked with Arsenal and Man City since the start of the season following his outstanding first campaign in England

The Ghana international has a £85million release clause in his contract, which is set to be active in the summer

Mohammed Kudus may face difficulties securing a move away from West Ham United next summer due to his hefty £85 million release clause, according to former scout Mick Brown.

Since joining the Hammers from Ajax in the summer of 2023, the Ghanaian international has become a key figure at the London Stadium.

His great performances last season cement his reputation as one of the Premier League's top attacking midfielders.

A former West Ham scout has dropped huge transfer update about Mohammed Kudus. Credit: @ghanaballers.

Source: Instagram

Kudus' impressive form has attracted interest from top clubs, including Liverpool and Chelsea, but West Ham hold the upper hand in any transfer negotiations.

With his release clause in place, the 24-year-old might be staying at West Ham for the foreseeable future.

Ex-West Ham scout on Kudus' transfer

Speaking to Football Insider, former West Ham scout Brown has shed light on the interest surrounding Kudus and the potential challenges of a move next summer due to his £85 million release clause.

Brown revealed that while several clubs are monitoring Kudus, the high release clause could deter potential suitors.

"I know other clubs are interested and have been watching him," he said.

"But the £85 million figure could put some of them off. It would have to be a case where he wants to leave, but then you look around and wonder who would pay that amount."

He questioned the fit for Kudus at several top clubs:

"Manchester City already have enough wide players, Liverpool likely can't afford it, and it’s hard to see where he’d fit into Arsenal’s or Chelsea’s squads. Chelsea, for instance, have players like Madueke and Cole Palmer excelling and plenty of others who can’t even break into the team. But with Chelsea, you never know—they’re unpredictable."

Brown added that while there’s clear interest in Kudus, only a few clubs could realistically meet West Ham’s valuation.

"There are three or four clubs who might afford that price, but when you consider what they already have, they may not need him," he concluded.

What's next for Mohammed Kudus?

West Ham’s upcoming fixture against Southampton provides an opportunity for Kudus to reclaim his spark.

The game also promises an intriguing subplot as he faces fellow Ghanaian and Right to Dream Academy graduate Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Fans will be eager to see if Kudus can deliver another decisive performance and further cement his place in Potter’s evolving system.

The reason why Kudus was subbed vs Fulham

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United manager Graham Potter explained his decision to substitute Mohammed Kudus during their hard-fought 3-2 victory over Fulham.

Potter highlighted the need for increased urgency and a more dynamic attacking approach in the final moments, which influenced his choice to withdraw the Ghanaian midfielder.

Source: YEN.com.gh